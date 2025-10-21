Premier League club provide update on player after serious injury against Bradford City at Valley Parade
The youngster, 18, was treated on the pitch by medical staff for over 10 minutes in the second half, with play halted before he was stretchered off amid worrying scenes.
Catesby suffered a broken fibula and ankle dislocation although Blues under-21 coach Paul Tait has stressed that the injury was not as bad as first feared.
He told Everton’s website: "The setback is not as severe as what was first feared. He’s broken his fibula, but not his tibia, so it’s more positive than we first expected.
"He also had an ankle dislocation, but the medical staff on the night put it straight back in, so it’s limited the ligament damage.
"So, he’s got a dislocation and a fractured fibula to recover from, but it’s better than we first thought. We managed to get him back to Aintree Hospital where we have a specialist, who did the operation on Friday. He’s back home and he’ll be coming into Finch Farm soon.
"Our medical team did a brilliant job from their response to post-operation, so I’d like to thank them for their efforts – both on the night and in the days since.
"I’ve spoken to him most days and all the lads from the team and the staff have been texting and ringing him. Carl (Darlington - Head of Academy Coaching) has been in touch with his parents every day.”
On the expected timescale for his recovery, Tait added: "I think it’s four to six months, which is another positive because when I saw the injury, I was thinking more like a year.”