Premier League fixtures: Manchester City given tough opener, and who meets who on opening day
The match on Sunday, August 18, will pit Pep Guardiola against his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was appointed Chelsea boss this summer after guiding Leicester to promotion last term.
FA Cup winners Manchester United will host the opening game of the campaign when Fulham visit Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.
Newly-promoted Ipswich, back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, welcome Liverpool and their new manager Arne Slot for the 12.30 kick-off a day later, when Championship play-off winners Southampton travel to Newcastle.
Leicester, back in the top flight after one season in the Championship and yet to name Maresca’s successor, will host Tottenham on the Monday night.
Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton reign will begin away to Everton on the Saturday, when new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will welcome Aston Villa.
The other opening weekend fixtures will see Arsenal host Wolves and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on the Saturday, while Brentford face Crystal Palace on the Sunday.
The final day fixtures on May 25 see Manchester United host Villa, while Manchester City travel to Fulham. Liverpool host Palace and Arsenal are at Southampton.
The opening weekend is the only one so far for which games have been selected for television, with all other fixtures subject to change. Manchester United are due to host traditional rivals Liverpool just two weeks into the new season on August 31.