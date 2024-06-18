Premier League fixtures: Manchester City given tough opener, and who meets who on opening day

Manchester City will begin their pursuit of an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title away to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season.

The match on Sunday, August 18, will pit Pep Guardiola against his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was appointed Chelsea boss this summer after guiding Leicester to promotion last term.

FA Cup winners Manchester United will host the opening game of the campaign when Fulham visit Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly-promoted Ipswich, back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, welcome Liverpool and their new manager Arne Slot for the 12.30 kick-off a day later, when Championship play-off winners Southampton travel to Newcastle.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after the team's victory as Premier League champions (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leicester, back in the top flight after one season in the Championship and yet to name Maresca’s successor, will host Tottenham on the Monday night.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton reign will begin away to Everton on the Saturday, when new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will welcome Aston Villa.

The other opening weekend fixtures will see Arsenal host Wolves and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on the Saturday, while Brentford face Crystal Palace on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final day fixtures on May 25 see Manchester United host Villa, while Manchester City travel to Fulham. Liverpool host Palace and Arsenal are at Southampton.