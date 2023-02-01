Premier League clubs spent a record £815m in the January transfer window as Chelsea broke the British transfer record on deadline day with the £106.8million signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a deal at Stamford Bridge that will run until 2031, with Chelsea completing a deal late in the day for the Argentina World Cup winner. The Fernandez deal took Chelsea’s spending since last summer past the £550m barrier and broke the previous British transfer record, set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021.

Leeds United saw Diego Llorente leave for Roma on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal, but signed a player for the future in 18-year-old centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Swiss Super League side Servette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United, meanwhile, completed their shock loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer with the Austria star saying “sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions”.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates the team's third goal scored by Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Red Devils made their move for the Bayern Munich midfielder after it emerged that Christian Eriksen would be ruled out until early May with the ankle damage sustained in the FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday. Sabitzer, 28, who has played 68 times for Austria, has joined United on loan for the rest of the season.

Chelsea had earlier seen a midfielder leave Stamford Bridge as Jorginho joined Arsenal on an 18-month deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old Italy international moved across London after Arsenal had been keen to strengthen their midfield options following Mohamed Elneny’s serious knee injury earlier in the month.

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Bayern’s unexpected swoop for Cancelo is understood to include an option for the German giants to buy the 28-year-old Portugal international for £61.5m in the summer.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Diego Llorenteof Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham announced the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon 10 minutes before the deadline. The 23-year-old wing-back has signed on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs had earlier torn up Matt Doherty’s contract to allow the Republic of Ireland full-back to join Atletico Madrid. Doherty’s departure was initially set to be temporary, but that would have taken Tottenham up to nine players out on loan and FIFA’s limit is eight.

Djed Spence, another Spurs full-back, has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes for the rest of the season. Bournemouth completed a busy January with the deadline-day signings of Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore.

Ukraine defender Zabarnyi has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Dynamo Kyiv, while Ivory Coast midfielder Traore joins from Serie A outfit Sassuolo on an initial loan agreement which will become permanent in the summer for a further five years.

Bremen's German forward Eren Dinkci (L) and Bayern Munich's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen in Munich, southern Germany, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest also had a frenetic finish to the window with three signings in the final hour or so before the deadline. Veteran defender Felipe came in from Atletico Madrid, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey joined from Newcastle and goalkeeper Keylor Navas signed on loan from Paris St Germain.

Crystal Palace added to their midfield resources with Stuttgart’s Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has agreed a loan deal from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Fulham signed Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic for a reported fee of around £9m.Lukic, who joins his fellow Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrovic at Craven Cottage, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal, with Fulham holding an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Meanwhile Brighton announced that Shane Duffy’s loan to Fulham had become a permanent move. Leicester signed Australia defender Harry Souttar from Stoke on a five-and-a-half year deal, with Ayoze Perez joining Real Betis for the rest of the season. Southampton spent a potential club record on Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, with the Ghana forward’s arrival costing a potential £22m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a busy deadline day in the Premier League, we have looked at which clubs spent the most money this window. Take a look...

Premier League January net spend

Chelsea – Spend: £291.5m. Income: £12m Balance: -£279.5m

Southampton – Spend: £55.6m. Income: £0. Balance: -£55.6m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal – Spend: £53.3m. Income: £0. Balance: -£53.3m

Bournemouth – Spend: £49.6m. Income: £0. Balance: -£49.6m

Newcastle United – Spend: £43.6m. Income: £0. Balance: -£43.6m

Liverpool: Spend: £37.5m Arrivals: 2 Income: £0. Balance: -£37m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United – Spend: £36.3m. Income: £440,000k. Balance: -£35.9m

Wolves – Spend: £34m. Income: £2.8m. Balance: -£31.1m

Leicester City – Spend: £27.4m. Income: £0. Balance: -£27.4m

Nottingham Forest – Spend: £19.7m. Income: £0. Balance: -£19.7m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa – Spend: £26.6m. Income: £10.6m. Balance: -£16m

Crystal Palace – Spend: £10.6m. Income: £0. Balance: 0.

Man City – Spend: £9.6m. Income: £0. Balance: -£9.6m

West Ham – Spend: £10.5m. Income: £3.3m. Balance: -£7.2m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham – Spend: £8m Income: £0. Balance: -£8m

Tottenham Hotspur – Spend: £7m. Income: £0. Balance: -£7m

Man United – Spend: £2.6m. Income: £0. Balance: -£2.6m

Brentford – Spend: £888,000k. Income: £0. Balance: -£888,000k

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton – Spend: £8.8m. Income: £21m. Balance: £13.2m