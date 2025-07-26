Supercomputer predicts Premier League table with Leeds United & Sunderland twists and West Ham, Fulham & Everton verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 26th Jul 2025, 12:28 BST

A supercomputer has predicted how clubs such as Leeds United, Sunderland, West Ham United, Fulham and Everton will fare in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Pre-season preparations are picking up with a brand new campaign edging closer. For managers and players, the period in which July leads into August is a crucial one.

Clubs are embedding new players into their set-ups and often introducing new ideas for the season ahead.

Neutrals will be hoping for entertainment in the Premier League and it certainly looks as if there will be some interesting battles.

Liverpool are the reigning champions but the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea will be hoping to take their crown.

Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley, meanwhile, will be desperate to buck the trend of promoted clubs heading straight back down to the Championship.

The Whites and the Black Cats have been particularly ambitious with their transfer dealings, leading many to believe they could avoid the drop.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham were among those who did not convince last term and the promoted clubs will be hoping to see them struggle again.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also finished in the bottom half and desperately need to get back on an upward trajectory.

Although the season is fast-approaching, predictions are still difficult to make. After all, there are still deals to be done and friendlies to play.

AceOdds have deployed a supercomputer to crunch the numbers and predict how the season will unfold using a data-driven approach.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final 2025/26 Premier League table to look.

The supercomputer has predicted how the 2025/26 Premier League season will play out.

1. Supercomputer predicts Premier League table

The supercomputer has predicted how the 2025/26 Premier League season will play out. | George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 76.9

2. 1. Liverpool

Predicted points: 76.9 | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Predicted points: 75.5

3. 2. Arsenal

Predicted points: 75.5 | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Predicted points: 74.2

4. 3. Manchester City

Predicted points: 74.2 | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

