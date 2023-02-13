Howard Webb has called a meeting of Premier League officials for Tuesday after a number of high-profile errors over the weekend.

The refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) issued a statement on Sunday confirming referees’ chief Webb had been in contact with both Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge offside mistakes made in their matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

VAR Lee Mason failed to check an offside in the build-up to Ivan Toney’s equalising goal for Brentford against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, while Brighton had a goal by Pervis Estupinan ruled out for offside after the lines were measured against the wrong defender.

Chelsea were also left incensed when Tomáš Souček handled the ball in the area in the final minute of their match at West Ham, with VAR not advising the on-field referee to consult the pitch-side monitor.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after VAR decided his equalising goal should stand during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

VAR has caused plenty of controversy in the Premier League this season, with a number of calls heavily disputed while the PGMOL have been forced to admit errors by officials on more than one occasion this season.

Talking into account how overturned decisions – including correct and incorrect calls - could have impacted each fixture and in turn the table, here’s how things might look without VAR…

