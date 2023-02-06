Seven clubs feature in the latest Premier League team of the week in a weekend which culminated in the sacking of Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch on Monday.

American Marsch, who was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in February last year, lost his job a day after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. A statement read: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season. Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Two Forest players feature in the best XI based on ratings from WhoScored while Fulham, Wolves, Brentford, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton stars feature. Take a look..

1 . GK - Keylor Navas: 7.9 The new Nottingham Forest signing made four saves as he kept out Leeds United's threat in a 1-0 win. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2 . RB - Kenny Tete: 7.5 Made one tackle, three interceptions and three clearances as Fulham earned a draw at Chelsea on Friday night. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3 . CB - Max Kilman: 8.5 The centre-back made six clearances and five blocks as Wolves beat Liverpool 3-0. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . CB - Ben Mee: 8.3 Scored a goal and won four aerial duels as Brentford beat Southampton 3-0. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales