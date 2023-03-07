Leeds United lost 1-0 away at Chelsea as they remain above the relegation zone in the Premier League on goal difference

Wesley Fofana scored the only goal of the game as Leeds United were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge over the weekend. The Whites had 11 shots in the game but could only muster two on target.

Javi Gracia’s side are back in action on Saturday at home to Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to return to winning ways to boost their survival hopes. They won their last outing at Elland Road 1-0 against relegation rivals Southampton.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool hammered Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield and there were wins for title chasing Arsenal and Manchester City against Bournemouth and Newcastle United respectively. Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to Wolves, Leeds’ next opponents Brighton thumped West Ham 4-0, Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and Brentford beat Fulham 3-2.

Down at the bottom, Southampton won 1-0 at home to Leicester City and Everton drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest away. Here is a look at the Premier League Team of the Weeks, courtesy of WhoScored:

