Premier League top scorer odds: Favourites for Golden Boot including Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur stars

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot was not particularly tense last season.
Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland blew away the competition with his 36-goal haul, beating Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane to the gong by six goals. There was then a 10-goal gap between Kane and third-placed Ivan Toney.

Ahead of the new season, the Premier League’s most potent attackers will be hoping to be in contention for the award this time round. With the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign fast approaching, here are the early favourites to be the Premier League top scorer via Sky Bet.

28/1

1. 9. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

28/1 Photo: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

28/1

2. 8. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

28/1 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

25/1

3. 7. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

25/1 Photo: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

20/1

4. 6. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

20/1 Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

