Manchester City’s Erling Haaland blew away the competition with his 36-goal haul, beating Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane to the gong by six goals. There was then a 10-goal gap between Kane and third-placed Ivan Toney.

Ahead of the new season, the Premier League’s most potent attackers will be hoping to be in contention for the award this time round. With the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign fast approaching, here are the early favourites to be the Premier League top scorer via Sky Bet.