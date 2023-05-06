All Sections
Manchester City v Leeds United: Watch as Pep Guardiola seemingly fumes after Ilkay Gundogan takes penalty ahead of Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s penalty miss in their 2-1 win over Leeds United offered the Whites a glimmer of hope – and City boss Pep Guardiola did not appear to be pleased with the manner of the miss.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th May 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:19 BST

The dominant hosts looked set to put the game even further beyond Leeds’ reach when Pascal Struijk felled Phil Foden. However, Ilkay Gundogan took the resulting penalty ahead of usual taker Erling Haaland and failed to score. The midfielder had already notched twice and converting would have completed his hat-trick.

A minute later, the Whites struck back through Rodrigo and Sam Allardyce’s side were briefly buoyed. Guardiola appeared furious and Sky Sports cameras caught him appearing to shout “you have to take it” in the direction of Haaland.

Leeds failed to find an equaliser and left the Etihad Stadium empty-handed, having struggled to gain a foothold in the match for large spells. Chances for the Whites were at a premium and two neat finishes from Gundogan sealed defeat.

Pep Guardiola appeared furious. Image: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty ImagesPep Guardiola appeared furious. Image: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images
Pep Guardiola appeared furious. Image: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images
