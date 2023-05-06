The arrival of a new head coach at a club can provide a lifeline for certain players.
Even if there is no change in regards to personnel, Allardyce will have used his first few days as Whites boss to transmit his own ideas to a squad now familiar with change. A new philosophy may just be the lifeline some members of the squad require and the The Yorkshire Post has picked seven players who may benefit from the arrival of Allardyce.
1. Joel Robles
Illan Meslier has made some costly errors this season but previous boss Javi Gracia stuck by his number one. Sam Allardyce, however, may choose to take the young Frenchman out of the firing line and this could present experienced stopper Joel Robles with an opportunity. Allardyce said a decision on which goalkeeper would start would probably be taken the day before the trip to Manchester City. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
2. Illan Meslier
Meslier's position as number one at Elland Road looks uncertain - but this could be a good thing. If Allardyce takes Meslier out of the firing line, the break from scrutiny could do wonders for his confidence and help him rediscover his form. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Pascal Struijk
Allardyce has developed a reputation for shoring up leaky defences. Struijk is still a young defender and the chaos that has surrounded him all too often this season does not appear to have helped him. Featuring as part of a calmer and more organised backline could be of immense benefit to the 23-year-old. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Adam Forshaw
The midfield pairing of Marc Roca and Weston McKennie failed to convince under Javi Gracia but the Spaniard retained faith in them. If Allardyce opts to freshen up the midfield, Adam Forshaw could be in line for a recall to the starting XI. Photo: Bruce Rollinson