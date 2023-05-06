All Sections
Leeds United players who could benefit from Sam Allardyce's arrival including Joel Robles and Wilfried Gnonto

The arrival of a new head coach at a club can provide a lifeline for certain players.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th May 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 12:11 BST

Sam Allardyce was unveiled as the new Leeds United boss earlier this week and the latest new era to be ushered in at Elland Road begins with a trip to Manchester City. The veteran has not had a lengthy period of time to work with his new squad but judging by some of his early comments, change is afoot.

Even if there is no change in regards to personnel, Allardyce will have used his first few days as Whites boss to transmit his own ideas to a squad now familiar with change. A new philosophy may just be the lifeline some members of the squad require and the The Yorkshire Post has picked seven players who may benefit from the arrival of Allardyce.

Illan Meslier has made some costly errors this season but previous boss Javi Gracia stuck by his number one. Sam Allardyce, however, may choose to take the young Frenchman out of the firing line and this could present experienced stopper Joel Robles with an opportunity. Allardyce said a decision on which goalkeeper would start would probably be taken the day before the trip to Manchester City.

Meslier's position as number one at Elland Road looks uncertain - but this could be a good thing. If Allardyce takes Meslier out of the firing line, the break from scrutiny could do wonders for his confidence and help him rediscover his form.

Allardyce has developed a reputation for shoring up leaky defences. Struijk is still a young defender and the chaos that has surrounded him all too often this season does not appear to have helped him. Featuring as part of a calmer and more organised backline could be of immense benefit to the 23-year-old.

The midfield pairing of Marc Roca and Weston McKennie failed to convince under Javi Gracia but the Spaniard retained faith in them. If Allardyce opts to freshen up the midfield, Adam Forshaw could be in line for a recall to the starting XI.

