The game will mark Sam Allardyce’s first as Whites boss and is scheduled to get underway at 3pm on Saturday, May 6. Fans will be intrigued to see who ‘Big Sam’ selects in his first starting XI and one particular area of interest will be between the sticks.

Illan Meslier was once seen as indispensable for the Whites but a dip in form has placed him under intense scrutiny. Allardyce has options in the goalkeeping department too, with the experienced Joel Robles and 22-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson at his disposal.

Players who featured rarely under former boss Javi Gracia, such as record signing Georginio Rutter, will be hoping for an opportunity under the new head coach.

There will also be intrigue surrounding Pep Guardiola’s team selection as Manchester City have a Champions League clash with Real Madrid looming. The Premier League leaders will be visiting the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, May 9, and Guardiola may opt to rest some key figures.

Rotation in Manchester City’s midfield could pave the way for a start for Kalvin Phillips, the boyhood Leeds supporter who swapped Elland Road for the Etihad Stadium last summer.

Below is all the information fans without a match ticket need ahead of kick-off.

Is Manchester City v Leeds United on TV?

Despite a blackout on 3pm kick-offs being in place in England, an exception has been made and the match will be televised. The game had initially been scheduled for Sunday, May 7, but was brought forward due to Manchester City’s upcoming Champions League commitment. A 12:30pm kick-off would have clashed with the coronation of King Charles III, therefore an exception has been made to broadcast the match at 3pm.

What channel is Manchester City v Leeds United on?

The match will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage will begin at 2pm, an hour before kick-off.

How can I stream Manchester City v Leeds United?