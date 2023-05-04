All Sections
Javi Gracia's Leeds United exit puts him near unwanted record alongside former Fulham and Southampton bosses

Javi Gracia’s Leeds United tenure has gone down as one of the shortest in Premier League history.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th May 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:40 BST

The Spaniard only joined the Whites in February but was replaced by Sam Allardyce after just 70 days in charge following a dismal run of results. His exit put him within 30 days of the record for shortest managerial reign in the Premier League, as shown by betting.com data.

That record is currently held by Les Reed, who was in charge of Charlton Athletic for just 41 days during the 2006/07 campaign. The number two spot was previously occupied by René Meulensteen, who spent 75 days as Fulham boss in the 2013/14 season.

However, Gracia has now taken the number two spot with his 70-day reign at Elland Road. His time at the club yielded just three wins and ended with a 4-1 defeat away at AFC Bournemouth. In a statement, he said his time at the club was “a very intense period for many reasons”.

Gracia only joined the Whites in February but was replaced by Sam Allardyce after just 70 days in charge. Image: Bruce RollinsonGracia only joined the Whites in February but was replaced by Sam Allardyce after just 70 days in charge. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Below is a top 10 list exploring the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history.

Pos Manager Club Days in charge Season
1 Les Reed Charlton Athletic 41 2006/07
2 Javi Gracia Leeds United 70 2022/23
3 Rene Meulensteen Fulham 75 2013/14
4 Frank de Boer Crystal Palace 77 2017/18
5 Bob Bradley Swansea City 84 2016/17
6 Quique Sanchez Flores Watford 85 2019/20
7 Terry Connor Wolverhampton Wanderers 91 2011/12
8 Nathan Jones Southampton 95 2022/23
9 Colin Todd Derby County 98 2001/02
=10 Claudio Ranieri Fulham 106 2018/19
=10 Tony Adams Portsmouth 106 2008/09
