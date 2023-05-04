Javi Gracia’s Leeds United tenure has gone down as one of the shortest in Premier League history.

The Spaniard only joined the Whites in February but was replaced by Sam Allardyce after just 70 days in charge following a dismal run of results. His exit put him within 30 days of the record for shortest managerial reign in the Premier League, as shown by betting.com data.

That record is currently held by Les Reed, who was in charge of Charlton Athletic for just 41 days during the 2006/07 campaign. The number two spot was previously occupied by René Meulensteen, who spent 75 days as Fulham boss in the 2013/14 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracia only joined the Whites in February but was replaced by Sam Allardyce after just 70 days in charge. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Below is a top 10 list exploring the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history.