The Spaniard only joined the Whites in February but was replaced by Sam Allardyce after just 70 days in charge following a dismal run of results. His exit put him within 30 days of the record for shortest managerial reign in the Premier League, as shown by betting.com data.
That record is currently held by Les Reed, who was in charge of Charlton Athletic for just 41 days during the 2006/07 campaign. The number two spot was previously occupied by René Meulensteen, who spent 75 days as Fulham boss in the 2013/14 season.
However, Gracia has now taken the number two spot with his 70-day reign at Elland Road. His time at the club yielded just three wins and ended with a 4-1 defeat away at AFC Bournemouth. In a statement, he said his time at the club was “a very intense period for many reasons”.
Below is a top 10 list exploring the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history.
|Pos
|Manager
|Club
|Days in charge
|Season
|1
|Les Reed
|Charlton Athletic
|41
|2006/07
|2
|Javi Gracia
|Leeds United
|70
|2022/23
|3
|Rene Meulensteen
|Fulham
|75
|2013/14
|4
|Frank de Boer
|Crystal Palace
|77
|2017/18
|5
|Bob Bradley
|Swansea City
|84
|2016/17
|6
|Quique Sanchez Flores
|Watford
|85
|2019/20
|7
|Terry Connor
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|91
|2011/12
|8
|Nathan Jones
|Southampton
|95
|2022/23
|9
|Colin Todd
|Derby County
|98
|2001/02
|=10
|Claudio Ranieri
|Fulham
|106
|2018/19
|=10
|Tony Adams
|Portsmouth
|106
|2008/09