Premier League winner Danny Simpson would be a 'good fit' at Huddersfield Town, believes Danny Cowley

PREMIER LEAGUE winner Danny Simpson would be a 'really good fit' at Huddersfield Town, believes manager Danny Cowley.

The former Leicester full-back has been training with the Terriers this week as they prepare to visit West Brom on Sunday afternoon (12pm).

Danny Simpson has been training with Huddersfield Town. PIC: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Simpson was released by City at the end of last season and has yet to find a permanent deal elsewhere.

The 32-year-old played a vital role as Leicester won the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri in 2015.

"Danny has trained with us this week," confirmed Cowley.

"We obviously know he is a very good player and we have really enjoyed having him with us.

"Danny is a player with vast experience, he was a massive part of the Leicester City changing room.

"He played a pivotal role in that changing room and on the pitch. He had a fantastic influence on the young players at Leicester.

"I look at the qualities he can bring to us on the pitch but equally as important are the qualities off the pitch, and I think he would be a really good fit."

No deal has been agreed between Town and Simpson and Cowley admits there is a "long way to go" on that front.

"There is a long way to go to get anything agreed between both parties," admitted Cowley.

"You never know in football but it not something we anticipate."

Cowley is hopeful that Alex Pritchard will be available for Sunday's trip to the midlands but is anticipating Collin Quaner to be absent.

Cowley added: "Alex is a top player, there is no doubt. He has a little bit of quality in terms of being able to receive the ball in the half spaces.

"His link-up in combination play is very good and he has that ability to drop bombs and he gives you a team that has a bit more creativity and flair.

"So we would hope that he would be fit but will just have to wait and see."

On Quaner's potential absence: "Collin is struggling, he has picked up a contact injury last week.

"It sometimes happens but he is the only one we believe will be 100 per cent unavailable come Sunday."