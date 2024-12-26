Brad Potts scored the only goal of the game as Preston North End overcame Hull City in the Championship.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potts grabbed his third goal of the season on the hour to earn North End a first victory at home since beating Coventry on October 19.

He thought he had scored the winner last Saturday against Leeds, only to be denied at the death by Jack Whatmough’s own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves Ruben Selles’ Hull languishing in the bottom three.

Brad Potts notched for Preston North End against Hull City. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The Tigers started with authority and, in the sixth minute, Regan Slater shanked a glorious chance well over the crossbar after goalkeeper Freddie Woodman parried Joao Pedro’s fierce effort back into the danger zone.

Preston soon woke up and retaliated shortly afterwards as Milutin Osmajic slammed Mads Frokjaer’s low cross wide from a difficult angle.

But North End’s Montenegrin attacker should have done much better in the 21st minute, firing tamely into the arms of Woodman from six yards following great work from Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kesler-Hayden provided another great pass on the stroke of half-time, bending a ball to the back post for Ben Whiteman, who powered a volley just wide.

Preston continued the second half on the front foot and Osmajic again fired wide from a decent position after latching onto Potts’ ball in behind.

Sam Greenwood has so often been the source of attacking inspiration for manager Paul Heckingbottom this season but the on-loan Leeds man dragged a 55th-minute effort wide from inside the box after Hull struggled to clear their lines.

It was no surprise when the hosts did take the lead and no surprise to see Kesler-Hayden involved. He stormed into the box before pulling the ball back for Potts to power a shot past Ivor Pandur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull had lost a lot of impetus after a decent start but did come close when Mason Burstow’s 69th-minute cross-cum-shot skidded just past a post via the fingertips of Woodman.

Despite their struggles to win at Deepdale, Preston had only lost once in their last seven matches and do possess a competitive edge in Championship matches. They sat deep and were compact against a team struggling for form.