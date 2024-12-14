Jack Whatmough put through his own net right at the death to deny Preston North End a hard-fought victory over Leeds United in the Championship.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old came on to help preserve a point but prodded Dan James’ cross into his own net in the 93rd minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Brad Potts had bagged the 23rd-minute opener but it was not meant to be for the hosts, who battled hard until the end but just fell short against the promotion-chasing visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into this, Leeds had only won three of their first nine matches on the road while Preston had only lost one home league game under Paul Heckingbottom so it should not have been a surprise when the Lilywhites went ahead.

Leeds United levelled late on against Preston North End. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

Milutin Osmajic did brilliantly well to spin Pascal Struijk in the centre of the pitch before storming down the wing and bending a sensational ball to the back post for Potts, whose first-time finish had just enough on it to squeeze past Illan Meslier.

Leeds should have had a quickfire response just five minutes later but Brenden Aaronson fired high and wide with the goal gaping after latching onto a deft flick by Sam Byram.

Controversy struck in the 36th minute as Ben Whiteman, who received a booking for clipping down Aaronson, avoided a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Jayden Bogle in front of the Leeds supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had to wait until first-half stoppage time for their next decent opportunity with Byram unable to head James’ teasing delivery on target.

With the hour approaching, Wilfried Gnonto teed up Ao Tanaka perfectly in the centre of the box but Freddie Woodman managed to block the midfielder’s fairly tame effort and Joe Rothwell skewed the ball over the top as Preston struggled to clear their lines.

Preston were happy to sit in and frustrate the visitors but nearly doubled their lead in the 62nd minute as substitute Emil Riis headed Potts’ cross straight at Meslier with the Leeds defence all at sea.

Daniel Farke brought on Patrick Bamford to try and find the goalscoring touch and the 31-year-old ought to have done just that in the 69th minute but he flicked wide from a matter of yards out after more brilliant play from James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Manchester United winger, who was Leeds’ player of the afternoon, rattled the bar soon after with a ferocious 25-yard strike.