Teams in England have until September 1 to complete their business and the Hull boss is hopeful that he will have two or three more names through the door before the end of the month.

The Tigers have signed eight new players so far this window, with two of those arrivals – Ozan Tufan and Jean Michaël Seri – making an instant impact as they both netted in Hull’s 2-1 opening-day win over Bristol City.

“The club is working to get two or three more players for the rest of the season,” confirmed Arveladze.

Today, City are on the road at Preston North End. Hull started their 2021-22 season at Deepdale by stunning the home crowd with a 4-1 victory prior to Arveladze’s arrival and Acun Ilicali’s takeover.

Last weekend, North End drew 0-0 at Wigan Athletic and finished the game with 10 men as Ched Evans was sent off after 80 minutes.

Hull will be without Brandon Fleming with his foot injury worse than initially anticipated.

“He is far away. He still has a pain which gives us more to think about,” added Arveladze, who is also set to be without Nathan Baxter, Dogukan Sinik and James Scott today.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze (Picture: PA)

Arveladze believes Preston are in a similar position to his side, having appointed Ryan Lowe midway through last season.

“At the beginning of the season, it’s about getting a good start, getting some good performances and some good results,” he said.