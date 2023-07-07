The 28-year-old is an experienced operator at Championship level and has made 119 appearances for Huddersfield over the course of his two spells with the club.

According to LancsLive, it is believed Preston boss Ryan Lowe has spoken to Holmes and that Huddersfield are open to a sale. The USA international had his 2022/23 campaign disrupted by injury and he was restricted to just one league outing under Neil Warnock.

Holmes ascended the youth ranks at Huddersfield but left for Scunthorpe United in 2016 after being released by the Terriers. A spell with Derby County followed his time at Scunthorpe, before he returned to the club he was given his professional debut by.