Preston v Huddersfield Town: Terriers out to ‘prove people wrong’

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg. Picture: PA.

During his press conference to preview today’s Championship game at Preston North End he picked up a statistical gem to inspire his team-mates, and something else to fight against.

When the season kicked off, a Terriers side who had spent the last four years fighting relegation put themselves in the play-off picture despite a frugal – but very shrewd – summer transfer window. The season is now into its second half and they are still there but it is the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and even Sheffield United being talked up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Does it surprise you? Really?” asks Hogg, thudding in like he does every tackle. “It doesn’t surprise me.

“We always get written off with everything. We’re certainly there to prove people wrong. We’ve done it in the past and we’re going to fight and make sure we do prove the doubters wrong. Everywhere you look, we always get doubted. That’s normal.”

Ask his coach Carlos Corberan about it, and he simply says: “I don’t care about any of these type of things.” Hogg does. Not because he is sensitive, but because he can use it.

“It helps myself and I think I speak for the majority of the dressing room,” he says.

So will the fact Deepdale has not been a happy hunting ground – so unhappy, Huddersfield have not won their since 1969.

“We went there in the year we got promoted and didn’t win so that will be a good one for us to be honest, I’ll mention that to the lads,” says Hogg.

Huddersfield’s league position is no fluke. They are unbeaten in 12 matches and the only survivor of David Wagner’s 2017 Championship play-off-winning squad says the base is the same.

“Everyone’s really got together and tried to drive the club forward,” he comments. “The difference from two or three years ago is incredible. The dressing room is probably the best since we got promoted.

“We do play a different style of football but the togetherness is certainly there.”

Corberan, back on the touchline after watching from afar on Saturday due to a personal – but, he stresses, positive – issue, has a driven squad typified by captain Hogg.

“If you need to push someone to do something it’s because he doesn’t have the determination to do it, and that is going to show in your life,” he argues.

“If you need to push a player to run it’s going to be a high challenge for him to extend his career in football. We always have to be the ones demanding of ourselves.

“Last season I was raising my voice a lot in the changing room but this season I am listening more to the voices of my players.

“That’s why we start to have better performances – not results, performances.”

Pipa will miss out through injury but the hope is he will be back next week.

Last six games: Preston North End WDDWLD; Huddersfield Town WWDWDW.

Referee: R Jones (Merseyside).