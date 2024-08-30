'Pretty ridiculous': Bradford City boss Graham Alexander hits out at transfer deadline-day timing

PRETTY ridiculous are the two words that Graham Alexander uses to describe the decision to schedule the closure of the summer window on the day before a full league programme.

You suspect that most of his managerial counterparts across the country would agree.

On the transfer front, City would, ideally, like another central defensive option alongside definitive developments on the futures of several players who are currently out of Alexander's squad by 11pm.

As for the timing of the deadline day, Alexander is nonplussed.

The Bantams manager, whose side visit Grimsby Town on Saturday, said: "I think it’s pretty ridiculous that the window shuts the day before a game at 11pm. It’s frightening.

"It should be earlier in the week because when it gets to Thursday and Friday, every team is focusing on the next game.

"How can you do that when you’ve got players looking outside through the round window, the square window?

"It’s mad. If it’s just done for a calendar reason because it’s the end of the month, then that’s ridiculous.

"You’ve got to take everything into account. Certainly a Friday night, the day before a game, is probably the second worst – other than doing it on a match day. You could easily bring it forward three days to Tuesday night or Wednesday at the latest."

Top of City's agenda, in terms of outgoings, is likely to revolve around finding a successful conclusion to the saga surrounding Jake Young.