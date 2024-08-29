HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff is not ruling out further additions to his ranks ahead of Friday night’s transfer deadline, while revealing that there will ‘probably be a couple of outgoings’ among his squad players.

Town have been busy in the final week of the window, bringing in the loan signings of Nigel Lonwijk and Joe Hodge from Premier League outfit Wolves, with the pair in the mix for Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Rotherham United.

On the incoming front, Town continue to be linked with a move for Luton Town striker Joe Taylor.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

On the prospect of further business, Duff said: “There might be, we’re looking. I was sat here this time last week and I don’t think anyone thought we’d be bringing in centre halves and centre midfielders. We are looking to strengthen in every area of the pitch.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Sometimes, you are at the mercy of other clubs. Whether that’s someone who has to come in before someone goes out or someone gets sold. It’s a cascade effect. You are not always in control of the team.

"If we can improve the team - and get an opportunity to improve the team - we will. If we don’t - and I said it before the last two signings - we are comfortable with what we have got.”

And on the prospect of departures, he added: “I’ve had conversations with people in terms of they might not get the minutes they want.

"I’ll never ostracise people and say ‘go and train with the kids’. We treat people properly, although sometimes they may not get the minutes they want.

"But one thing that they can’t do is then knock on my door in two months time and say ‘I am not playing’. When I told them then when the window was open.

“I’m sure there will probably be a couple of outgoings. Although who they are, I don’t know. We’re not always in control of everything, the players are in control of their destiny.”

Meanwhile, Town have been rocked by a double injury blow ahead of the trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with defender Brodie Spencer and midfielder David Kasumu set to miss the first half of the autumn schedule.

Spencer, who had been called by Northern Ireland, is out with a shoulder injury which faced him to come off against Shrewsbury last weekend, with Kasumu also injuring his ankle late on.

Duff added: “I am not sure he (Spencer) will be taking much part in that camp, because his shoulder injury looks a little bit worse than we thought. It’s going to be six weeks.

"Kas is worse than what we thought. He’ll be four to six weeks. We thought he’d just rocked his ankle, but he’s been for a scan and he’s ruptured one of his ankle ligaments, which is a strange one as it didn’t swell up so much. But he’s seen the specialist and it’s a pretty early diagnosis.”

Tom Lees is fit for the trip to the Millers, with Rhys Healey rated as ‘touch and go’. Matty Pearson is suspended.