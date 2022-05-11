Promoted Rotherham United not just a ‘brute team’, insists Ben Wiles

The Millers recently clinched their third promotion in five full seasons under Paul Warne amid a backdrop of disapproval from some rival clubs and their supporters and media outlets.

Just as Ronnie Moore’s successful class of the early Noughties were often derided for their perceived one-dimensional football – usually when they had got a good result against a big-city former Premier League outfit – so Warne’s current crop have been tarred with the same brush during his tenure.

Not for the first time, the Millers have just enjoyed the last laugh in a season which has ended in promotion with technically adept players such as Ben Wiles, League One team of the season inclusion Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene playing as big a part as anyone.

Rotherham United's Ben Wiles. Picture: PA.

Alongside Barlaser, Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe also got in the divisional line-up in a campaign which has culminated in another joyous return to the Championship.

Midfielder Wiles said: “This team is unbelievable and we have got some really good footballers.

“When we read the press before the games, a lot target us as being this big, direct, brute team.

“Yes, we are as that is where we get our joy. But that’s not the only way we do things. Sometimes, we can slow it down and have shown we can go through the middle instead of around the outsides.

“We were so unlucky last season (in the Championship). There were games we should have won where we did not get the results and couldn’t find the net and it was not meant to be.