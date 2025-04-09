'Protect' officials insists Leeds United boss Daniel Farke after controversial assistant takes Championship spotlight at Middlesbrough

LEEDS United manager Daniel Farke is someone who can always be counted upon to protect his players.

After a controversial, but ultimately victorious night for his promotion-chasing side in Middlesbrough, protection of a different sort dominated his post-match musings.

It revolved around assistant Darren Williams, who erroneously ruled out a third United goal in just over two months in the 1-0 win on Teesside against play-off chasing Boro. Ao Tanaka and ex-Boro forward Patrick Bamford saw goals wrongly flagged offside in each half by assistant referees.

Farke was incredulous at the fact that an official involved in other legitimate goals being chalked off in matches against Coventry and Millwall made another faux pas and was allowed to be officiating at a Leeds game so soon after.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke reacts in disbelief during the match at Middlesbrough.

Fortunately, the gravity of the Riverside decisions was lessened by the fact it didn't cost Leeds victory, with an early strike from Dan James giving them a priceless first win in six matches as they returned to the Championship summit.

Still, Farke was keen for the game’s authorities to step in to “protect” Williams, as he put it afterwards.

The Leeds chief, who said he wouldn't take no action to try and have Williams kept away from future Leeds games, said: "I can’t do anything because right now if I would be here with a big speech, then I’d probably have to watch the next game from the gantry.

"I know it’s a really difficult job, but I’m really struggling. Two disallowed goals. The second (Bamford’s) was perhaps tight. What I don’t understand, we have this rule if it’s in doubt, give it to the offence.

Leeds United's Daniel James (centre right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

"It seems the assistant waves the flag that he’s a bit in the spotlight. I’m really struggling to find proper words for having the same assistant ruling out three good goals in eight weeks for offside.

"If they were difficult to see, I could live with this. Why do we keep sending this assistant to games for Leeds United? If he is there out of coincidence with mistakes against us, at some point you should protect him.

"I’m not sure why he’s always the assistant for us and rules out goals that should stand. We’re playing for such a big reward, going up to the Premier League, millions of pounds.

"This level of assistant performances, I’m struggling with this to be honest. I want to be understanding. I could make my life easier and say we’ve won the game, everything is fine. If you always have to fight against this adversity it’s difficult. It’s hard to accept.”

Match-winner James, who scored for a third time in four matches against Boro as he continued his fine form against the Teessiders, while taking his season’s tally to 12 goals came off with a hamstring issue and is a big doubt for the weekend game against Preston.

Farke said: "He had some problems with his hamstring. I took him off so as not to risk anything.

"It could also be that the turnaround for the next game is too quick.