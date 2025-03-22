'Proud' Bradford City boss Graham Alexander hails 'best' League Two home display plus an injury update on Barnsley FC loan defender
In front of their record Valley Parade league attendance in the fourth tier – 23,381 - City produced a stellar performance against the U’s, with Calum Kavanagh and George Lapslie netting doubles as Alexander’s side got back on track in magnificent fashion following back-to-back losses.
The victory was sweetened by the sight of Bobby Pointon and Alex Pattison making their returns from injury and the fact that frontrunners Walsall drew at Gillingham, with City cutting the gap between them to a point.
Alexander said: "It was better. Two big performances and big wins against really good teams who have come here on the back of fantastic runs.
"I just felt it was probably that because of our previous two results and there was a bit more pressure on and the expectant crowd and then you concede against the run of play to go 1-1 and a little knock-back like that probably takes that performance over Walsall.
"Although it is hard to differentiate as they were both top performances and highlighted the quality we have.
"I thought we were absolutely relentless. We conceded but just got on with it and did not feel sorry for ourselves and panic and played some really good football and pressed Colchester all the time and we were so trusting of each other and were committed to our game and we were us and didn’t try to change anything after the previous two results and it was great to watch and be part of it. I was extremely proud.
"They came with their tails up and are a good team and came with their confidence up, so why wouldn’t they come and try and win.
"I thought we played well last week without that cutting edge and here, we had that. It was an occasion and we know it would be a record crowd and a big push in for that. There was an expectant crowd, but I think they will be a happy one after watching that and being part of it.”
Meanwhile, Alexander confirmed that loan defender Jack Shepherd missed out on the squad through a hip/groin injury.
He added: "He didn't train Tuesday or Wednesday.
"He's got a sore hip and groin that he's been managing since October. He has managed to do ok. He trained yesterday, but we had Rom (Crichlow) fully fit and Ciaran (Kelly) coming back in, so there's no point risking people being out for a month.
"We need everyone, so if there's players who are managing things and we have good, fit players there we are going to use the squad.",
