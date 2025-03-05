PROUD Bradford City manager Graham Alexander hailed his record-breaking Bantams following their latest success – while also praising his players for a remarkable transformation in home form since late last winter following the club’s tenth successive Valley Parade league win in a row.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-placed City, who were without the key trio of Alex Pattison, Bobby Pointon and Antoni Sarcevic – alongside talismanic forward Andy Cook – made light of their issues to record a ‘perfect ten’ in terms of home successes in League Two to maintain the pressure on leaders Walsall following a 3-0 victory over Cheltenham.

George Lapslie scored twice on his first start for the club since signing from Gillingham in January and on-loan Burnley striker Michael Mellon also netted for the Bantams, who closed the gap on leaders Walsall to two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Alexander said: "I am proud of the players and team and how they have turned it around from where we were 11 months ago where we had a couple of really heavy defeats here against Notts County and Mansfield in succession.

Bradford City chief Graham Alexander.

"We had to do something and (for) the ones who are still here and have seen the transformation and the ones in the summer have helped us do that. Everyone has bought into it, the supporters and staff.

"I thought we were really good – really incisive, energetic and solid at the back and deserved to win the game. I was really pleased with how we played. We’ve had a really tough fixture list and Saturday’s game was a really tough physical one for us.

"The quality, strength, togetherness and unselfishness we have in the squad means that everyone is ready to play their part and trained in the right way and supports each other and I trust them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On two-goal Lapslie, he added: "George has had to be really patient as have others and they have got their opportunities a little bit earlier, Brandon (Khela), Tommy (Leigh) and Michael (Mellon).