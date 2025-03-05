'Proud' Bradford City manager Graham Alexander on record-breaking Bantams plus praise for two-goal George Lapslie after League Two win
Second-placed City, who were without the key trio of Alex Pattison, Bobby Pointon and Antoni Sarcevic – alongside talismanic forward Andy Cook – made light of their issues to record a ‘perfect ten’ in terms of home successes in League Two to maintain the pressure on leaders Walsall following a 3-0 victory over Cheltenham.
George Lapslie scored twice on his first start for the club since signing from Gillingham in January and on-loan Burnley striker Michael Mellon also netted for the Bantams, who closed the gap on leaders Walsall to two points.
Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Alexander said: "I am proud of the players and team and how they have turned it around from where we were 11 months ago where we had a couple of really heavy defeats here against Notts County and Mansfield in succession.
"We had to do something and (for) the ones who are still here and have seen the transformation and the ones in the summer have helped us do that. Everyone has bought into it, the supporters and staff.
"I thought we were really good – really incisive, energetic and solid at the back and deserved to win the game. I was really pleased with how we played. We’ve had a really tough fixture list and Saturday’s game was a really tough physical one for us.
"The quality, strength, togetherness and unselfishness we have in the squad means that everyone is ready to play their part and trained in the right way and supports each other and I trust them all.”
On two-goal Lapslie, he added: "George has had to be really patient as have others and they have got their opportunities a little bit earlier, Brandon (Khela), Tommy (Leigh) and Michael (Mellon).
"Georgie’s commitment in training has been unbelievable and he deserves that brace and could have had a hat-trick. We knew his energy would always fit in for our team.”
