Why loanee Domingos Quina is hoping for a change of fortune for himself and team at Barnsley

Staying positive: Watford midfielder Domingos Quina is on loan at Barnsley until the end of the season. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

Some will take it to heart and react negatively either by feeling sorry for themselves or holding a grudge before departing for elsewhere. Others take it on the chin and show defiance.

Barnsley’s deadline-day loan signing Domingos Quina was in that exact situation last autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partway through what was expected to be a season-long loan at Fulham from Premier League outfit Watford, the midfielder saw his work-rate openly questioned in the media by Craven Cottage chief Marco Silva last October.

My ball: Domingus Quina in action for Fulham against Leeds United earlier this season. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Ultimately, it was not the precursor to an upturn for Quina, who was restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Silva before returning to his parent club last month.

After his appearance in the EFL Cup against Leeds United on September 21, Quina did not feature until Fulham’s FA Cup win at Bristol City on January 8 – his final game for the club. He never started a single match under the ex-Hull City head coach.

Despite receiving brickbats from Silva, Quina – while admitting to being hurt by the comments – does not hold it against the Portuguese either.

Admirably, while admitting that being ostracized by Silva was mentally challenging, he believes it has toughened him up from a mentality standpoint.

Up against it: Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi. Picture: Simon Hulme

Quina told The Yorkshire Post: “It was weird, I did not understand that (Silva’s comments). He has to say something to make his point, but I have nothing against him and everyone there.

“I will always thank him for his feelings and he made me a stronger player mentally.

“It did hurt me because in training, he said I trained well. The one thing I can tell about myself, even though I like the ball and do my skills is that even when the skills are not working, I do not stop watching and running.

“I will always run and give my best to help the team, even when my technical quality is not there. I will work hard in training and do my best.”

Support of friends and family helped him during his fraught time in West London. The backing from players in Fulham’s squad also meant a fair bit during a challenging episode in his career which he has thankfully gained strength from.

Quina continued: “It is hard for a player when you train and on game day, you are not involved and not playing. Mentally, it is hard and if you are not good mentally, it affects what you are doing as well.

“Even when you are trying stuff, it is all in your head.

“In one way, it was bad, but in another way, it was good for me personally as it made me stronger.

“If I’d go home and sit there, my head would just start going crazy and I’d be thinking and thinking about things over and over. I just tried to keep myself busy with extra training and things like that.

“They have got experienced players and everyone was talking to me and saying: ‘Keep doing what you are doing, you are training well and when your chance comes, take it.’

“For me, I was just seeing the end-game. I’d been there for six months and nothing changed and I thought it is better for me to go somewhere else and challenge myself.

“My family and my brother – who I am really close to – and my girlfriend helped me a lot and they were there with me. It would have been harder if I was there by myself.

“They tried to take my head out of it and think about the bigger picture and do the extra work and eat the right food. Things like that.”

At Fulham, Quina’s own situation was tough, while the team were flying.

The opposite scenario now applies at Barnsley.

While the 22-year-old is energised by his move at least, his new team are on an atrocious run of results.

From his own perspective, Quina is happy to be there, at least.

The midfielder, who was cup-tied for last weekend’s FA Cup game at Huddersfield Town, continued: “I am just trying to enjoy my football and help the team as much as I can. I know the situation is not where we want to be, but I am involved and that is something.

“For my first game (against Cardiff), I came with my brother who was here for a couple of days. He watched the first game with my girlfriend.

“Luton (where Barnsley played on Tuesday) was also about 30 minutes from my house and they all came down as well. It is nice to know they have got my support.

“I just feel for the players. Luton was my first game with the away fans as well. I felt bad – even though we tried, we did not give them what they wanted.”

Clarke Oduor, Victor Adeboyejo and Callum Brittain remain sidelined for Saturday’s home game with QPR, although Jasper Moon may be involved.