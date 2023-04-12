England forward Rachel Daly vowed the Lionesses will “pick the bones” out of their first defeat in 31 matches ahead of their final international game before the World Cup.

A plucky Australia side took advantage of the hosts’ errors on Tuesday night to seal a 2-0 victory in Brentford, 100 days before the global tournament kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

Harrogate-born Daly, who has now returned to club duty with Aston Villa, is choosing to see the now-snapped 30-game unbeaten streak as an opportunity to regroup and prepare for a final home send-off match scheduled for early July, with a date and opponent still to be determined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “For us, it’s a learning (curve). I am sure we will break it down into a million pieces and develop from that.

Unfamiliar feeling: England's striker Alessia Russo (L) and England's defender Rachel Daly applaud the fans following the International football friendly match between England and Australia (Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“You never want to lose, but we have had a great run – 30 games unbeaten until (Tuesday night) is unbelievable.

“I don’t know that necessarily ‘reality check’ is the right way of putting it. We have had close games – you saw us in the Euros.

“We have had tough tests and (Australia) was another tough test. I don’t think ‘reality check’ is the right way of framing it, but definitely a lesson that we needed and one that can only shape us for better things in the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not looking that far ahead right now; we are looking at the here and now. There’s a long way to go until then, 100 days until the World Cup. We will pick the bones out of this.”

Rachel Daly in action for England against Brazil at Wembley last week (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tuesday also marked the first time the Lionesses had lost under manager Sarina Wiegman since she took charge of her first match in September 2021. She finalises her squad ahead of an expected announcement in late May.

In World Cup co-hosts Australia, ranked number 10 in the world, the Lionesses came up against one of the best – a test Daly believes came at an opportune moment.

“The camp has been great, been positive, a few new faces in,” the 31-year-old said. “It’s a lesson for us and there is no better time to have it than now, rather than in the World Cup. We have had an unbelievable run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad