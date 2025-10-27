'Raise a few eyebrows': Matt Hamshaw on Rotherham United win as Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane defends players after criticism

ROTHERHAM United manager Matt Hamshaw believes the Millers' historic first league win at Oakwell in 56 years will ‘raise a few eyebrows’ across League One.

Kian Spence's strike secured a third successive league success for United, who cut the gap between themselves and Barnsley to just a point.

Hamshaw, who celebrated with gusto after making a beeline for the away end at the final whistle, said: "It's a massive moment.

"I said to the players it's a win that I think will raise a few eyebrows around the league.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw celebrates with away supporters at the final whistle against Barnsley at Oakwell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"This isn't an easy place to come to. Conor (Hourihane) has done an amazing job. They're difficult to play against and have got top-quality players in a lot of positions and they ask a lot of questions of you. I think we're due some credit for our second-half display.

"I thought it was important for us to change ends (make Barnsley attack the Pontefract Road end in the first half). It sounds daft but I heard a few (Barnsley) boos straight away, which was nice. As an away derby performance and a 1-0 win, it probably gets no better."

Offering his own take after his side's winless league run extended to five matches, Reds chief Hourihane said that while he was hurt by derby events, he couldn't overly criticise his team's efforts on the day.

Hourihane, whose side received some jeers at the end, said: "As much as it hurts and as much as it's frustrating, I can accept it a little bit more because I'm not sure how much more we could have done.

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane on derby day. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I think they had one shot on target. My only thing is, could we have created more? Maybe.

"It's just such fine lines, I don't think we can complain too much in terms of the performance.