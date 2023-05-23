All Sections
Rangers confirm departure of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Everton-linked winger Ryan Kent

Rangers have confirmed Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked winger Ryan Kent will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:30 BST

The 26-year-old joined the Scottish giants back in 2019, ending a lengthy association with Liverpool. He has been linked with a return to England, with Leeds and Sheffield United among the interested parties according to TEAMtalk.

Everton, Burnley, Bournemouth and Fenerbahce are also reportedly keen and whichever club secures Kent’s signature will be landing a free agent. He has been linked with Leeds on numerous occasions in recent years, with former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa said to be an admirer.

However, a move to Elland Road never materialised and he remained with Rangers. If he was to join Leeds or Sheffield United, he would be making the second move to Yorkshire of his career. In 2016, he joined Barnsley on a season-long loan deal while still on the books of Liverpool.

Kent will leave Rangers upon the expiry of his contract. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Kent will leave Rangers upon the expiry of his contract. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

A section of a statement released by Rangers read: “Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre.

“The individuals have contributed enormously to the club‘s capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, the run to the UEFA Europa League final and qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season.”

