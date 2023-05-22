The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been free to talk to other clubs “for a while” according to Gers boss Michael Beale. TEAMtalk understand there has been interest from both Leeds and the Blades, although there is said to be numerous other clubs keen on the former Liverpool man.

Everton, Burnley and Bournemouth are reportedly interested, although it may not be an English club that secures Kent’s signature. TEAMtalk have reported he is close to an agreement with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Kent has been with Rangers since 2019, although has been linked with a move to Leeds on multiple occasions previously. A graduate of Liverpool’s academy, the winger has racked up over 200 appearances for Rangers and lifted both the SPL title and the Scottish Cup.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images