Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton is said to have attracted interest from both Rangers and Queens Park Rangers over the summer.

His future at Elland Road appeared uncertain following the end of the 2022/23 campaign, having spent it out on loan at Millwall.

He had been reliable but unremarkable for the Lions and it was unclear whether there was a road back into the picture at Leeds.

However, the Whites academy graduate has become one of Daniel Farke’s most trusted lieutenants.

Shackleton, who is out of contract next year, has not missed a game since the season opener against Cardiff City. He has been deployed in both midfield and defence, proving reliable regardless of position.

According to The Athletic, Rangers explored the possibility of signing him during the summer transfer window.

Leeds’ second tier rivals Queens Park Rangers are also said to have taken a close look at the versatile 23-year-old.

However, he now appears to be firmly back in the first-team picture at Elland Road and has drawn praise from Farke.

Speaking after the Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City, the Whites manager said: “I really love Jamie. He’s sometimes really underrated because he can play all positions.