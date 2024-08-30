Rangers in 'advanced talks' to sign winger linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United on deadline day

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 22:45 BST
Rangers are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Samuel Edozie from Southampton, despite talk of late interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old helped the Saints secure promotion to the top flight last season and has featured in each of their opening two Premier League fixtures. However, he appears to be closing in on a last-minute move away from St Mary’s.

Mark McAdam of Sky Sports claimed Edozie has a number of loan destination options on the table, with the Owls and the Blades among those in the chasing pack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rangers, Swansea City and two other Championship clubs are also thought to be options but according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Gers are pressing ahead to strike a deal.

Samuel Edozie is reportedly edging close to a loan move away from Southampton. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesSamuel Edozie is reportedly edging close to a loan move away from Southampton. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Samuel Edozie is reportedly edging close to a loan move away from Southampton. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Advanced talks are thought to be taking place, with the transfer deadline fast-approaching. Despite being just 21, Edozie has already accumulated an impressive level of senior experience.

He has certainly become accustomed to the highs and lows of football, having suffered relegation to the Championship with Southampton before playing a role in their promotion via the play-offs.

He joined the club from Manchester City two years ago and has racked up 63 appearances for the Saints, scoring six goals. Southampton have shown a willingness to loan out fringe players and recently allowed Shea Charles to link up with his brother Pierce at Sheffield Wednesday.

Related topics:SouthamptonRangersFabrizio Romano

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.