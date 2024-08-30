Rangers are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Samuel Edozie from Southampton, despite talk of late interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old helped the Saints secure promotion to the top flight last season and has featured in each of their opening two Premier League fixtures. However, he appears to be closing in on a last-minute move away from St Mary’s.

Mark McAdam of Sky Sports claimed Edozie has a number of loan destination options on the table, with the Owls and the Blades among those in the chasing pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers, Swansea City and two other Championship clubs are also thought to be options but according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Gers are pressing ahead to strike a deal.

Samuel Edozie is reportedly edging close to a loan move away from Southampton. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Advanced talks are thought to be taking place, with the transfer deadline fast-approaching. Despite being just 21, Edozie has already accumulated an impressive level of senior experience.

He has certainly become accustomed to the highs and lows of football, having suffered relegation to the Championship with Southampton before playing a role in their promotion via the play-offs.