Rangers in 'advanced talks' to sign winger linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United on deadline day
The 21-year-old helped the Saints secure promotion to the top flight last season and has featured in each of their opening two Premier League fixtures. However, he appears to be closing in on a last-minute move away from St Mary’s.
Mark McAdam of Sky Sports claimed Edozie has a number of loan destination options on the table, with the Owls and the Blades among those in the chasing pack.
Rangers, Swansea City and two other Championship clubs are also thought to be options but according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Gers are pressing ahead to strike a deal.
Advanced talks are thought to be taking place, with the transfer deadline fast-approaching. Despite being just 21, Edozie has already accumulated an impressive level of senior experience.
He has certainly become accustomed to the highs and lows of football, having suffered relegation to the Championship with Southampton before playing a role in their promotion via the play-offs.
He joined the club from Manchester City two years ago and has racked up 63 appearances for the Saints, scoring six goals. Southampton have shown a willingness to loan out fringe players and recently allowed Shea Charles to link up with his brother Pierce at Sheffield Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.