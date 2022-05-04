Travers kept his 19th clean sheet of the season as the Cherries sealed their return to the Premier League on Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham is third in the standings with 17 clean sheets as clubs prepare for the final game of the campaign on Saturday.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has been full of praise for Nicholls throughout the season, saying at the end of March: “I’m so pleased to have him, in more than one game now he has been one of the best players in the team, maybe the best.

“This is positive as it means we have a very good goalkeeper, but a negative for me as a coach as sometimes it means the keeper is having to do a lot of work. We try to reduce his impact in the game so he doesn’t have to show the skills that he has as a goalkeeper, which are for me just brilliant.”

Meanwhile, Blades defender credited Foderingham at the start of last month for his impact since establishing his place as number one at Bramall Lane.

"We have managed to keep a lot of clean sheets, which is really good. Wes (Foderingham) has come in and done brilliantly as well," said Egan.

"It is a big team effort and the games can be really tight at this stage of the season, it is important to get on the right side of those tight games.

With Travers leading the race to win the golden glove, we ranked the best goalkeepers in the second tier based on how many minutes on average they concede.

Only goalkeepers with more than 20 appearances have been considered - here's what we found...

1. Ben Hamer The former Huddersfield Town player has kept nine clean sheets in 21 games for Swansea City this campaign. On average he has conceded every 73 minutes this campaign, letting in 26 goals in total.

2. Daniel Iversen The Preston North End man has kept 13 clean sheets in 45 appearances this term, meaning he has conceded on average every 73 minutes, letting in 55 goals in total.

3. Seny Dieng The QPR player has kept eight clean sheets in 27 games while conceding 32 goals. On average he has let in a goal every 75 minutes.

4. Thomas Kaminski The Blackburn Rovers keeper has had 13 shut outs in 43 games. He has conceded every 78 minutes on average this season and has let in 49 goals in total.