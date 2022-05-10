The automatic promotion and relegation questions were settled heading into the final day last weekend, with Fulham and Bournemouth heading to the top flight while Derby County, Peterborough United and Barnsley go the opposite direction into League One.

There is always fierce debate about who the best players were in the division at the end of a campaign but there can be little arguments over putting Aleksandar Mitrović at the top of the list in the Championship this season.

His two goals in Fulham’s 7-0 win over Luton Town at the beginning of the month gave him the highest-scoring English league season record for over half a century.

The Serbia striker surpassed Guy Whittingham’s 42 goals for Portsmouth in 1992-93, the most in the current 46-game league format.

However, who have the most efficient forwards been in the Championship this season?

In an attempt to find out we have ranked the best forwards in the second tier based on the average goals scored per game.

Only including players with at least 23 appearances, here's what we found...

1. Kieffer Moore (19th) Goals scored: 9. Games played: 26 (for two clubs). Goals per game: 0.35.

2. Brennan Johnson (18th) Goals scored: 16. Games played: 46. Goals per game: 0.35.

3. Danny Ward (17th) Goals scored: 14. Games played: 40. Goals per game: 0.35.

4. Andre Gray (16th) Goals scored: 10. Games played: 28. Goals per game: 0.36.