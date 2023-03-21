News you can trust since 1754
Ratings: 7s for the centre-halves and strength in the spine for Bradford City players versus Carlisle

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two home game with promotion rivals Carlisle United.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 21st Mar 2023, 22:22 GMT
Missed chance for Andy Cook. Bradford City v Carlisle United. SkyBet League 2. University of Bradford Stadium. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson. 21 March 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Missed chance for Andy Cook. Bradford City v Carlisle United. SkyBet League 2. University of Bradford Stadium. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson. 21 March 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Missed chance for Andy Cook. Bradford City v Carlisle United. SkyBet League 2. University of Bradford Stadium. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson. 21 March 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Lewis: Did not have much to do, in truth. 6

Halliday: Carlisle had danger on the left through Armer and the City man had to be alert to that. 6

Platt: Him and Stubbs look a decent combination in the centre. 6

Stubbs: A strong and commanding performance. Looks a good signing. Whole-hearted. 7

Ridehalgh: Solid enough at the back. 6

Gilliead: Got through a ton of work against one of his old sides. Non-stop. 7

Clayton: 500th career appearance, a fine milestone. Decent shift before making way for fresh legs. 6

Smallwood: City’s midfield seniority contrasted with Carlisle’s energy. Strong in the second half. 7

Banks: Handed a start and was more effective in second half and had more threat. 6

Chapman: Big chance to impress. Fired one wild shot over and it was a bit of a mixed bag. 5

Cook: Had a right old battle with Feeney, with the defender getting a telling touch to his effort which rattled the crossbar. Assertive and in-character in second half. 7

Substitutes: East (Clayton 68). 7

Oliver (Chapman 68). 6

Crichlow (Ridehalgh 69). 7

Pereira (Gilliead 84).

Not used: Doyle, Bola, C Kelly.

League Two