Ratings: 7s for the centre-halves and strength in the spine for Bradford City players versus Carlisle

Lewis: Did not have much to do, in truth. 6
Halliday: Carlisle had danger on the left through Armer and the City man had to be alert to that. 6
Platt: Him and Stubbs look a decent combination in the centre. 6
Stubbs: A strong and commanding performance. Looks a good signing. Whole-hearted. 7
Ridehalgh: Solid enough at the back. 6
Gilliead: Got through a ton of work against one of his old sides. Non-stop. 7
Clayton: 500th career appearance, a fine milestone. Decent shift before making way for fresh legs. 6
Smallwood: City’s midfield seniority contrasted with Carlisle’s energy. Strong in the second half. 7
Banks: Handed a start and was more effective in second half and had more threat. 6
Chapman: Big chance to impress. Fired one wild shot over and it was a bit of a mixed bag. 5
Cook: Had a right old battle with Feeney, with the defender getting a telling touch to his effort which rattled the crossbar. Assertive and in-character in second half. 7
Substitutes: East (Clayton 68). 7
Oliver (Chapman 68). 6
Crichlow (Ridehalgh 69). 7
Pereira (Gilliead 84).
Not used: Doyle, Bola, C Kelly.