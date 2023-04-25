All Sections
Ratings: A couple of 7s, but a night for 6s and a couple of 5's as Barnsley FC's fine home run is ended by Ipswich Town

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Tuesday night’s crunch League One home game against Ipswich Town at Oakwell.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Apr 2023, 21:43 BST

Isted: Further endeared himself to Reds punters with a fine second-half penalty save. 7

B Thomas: Confident enough in his defensive work and showed some nice touches when the game was live at 0-0. Then the night changed. 6

Andersen: The player of the season inductee has been handed a lot of deserved plaudits this season. This was a tough night, outmuscled by Hirst for the second goal and then conceded a penalty. 5

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.
Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Kitching: Looked more convincing on the night than Andersen. Showed more aggression. 6

J Williams: Up against a flyer and creative force in Davis. Kept going. 6

Phillips: Had his moments before Ipswich took a stranglehold before the break and the narrative of the game changed. 6

Russell: Handed his first Oakwell start on a very big night. Some sloppy early moments and looked rusty after been thrown into a big game. Booked in first half for bringing down Luongo. 5

Kane: Had to step up in the absence of Connell and did. Showed elements of why he is in good form. 7

Cadden: Restored to the side and had to mind a dangerous player in Burns. Not as influential as he can be going forward. But it was a step up in class. 6

Cole: Nothing wrong with his intent and endeavour. But Ipswich did not give much away at the back and he cannot make significant inroads. 6

Norwood: Given a craved-for start against his old side. It did not pan out in the way he hoped. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Russell 58). 6

Tedic (Norwood 58). Headed a decent chance wide. 6

L Thomas (Phillips 69), 6.

Cotter (J Williams ).

Watters (Cole 82).

Not used: Collins, Larkeche.

