HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Tuesday night’s crunch League One home game against Ipswich Town at Oakwell.

Isted: Further endeared himself to Reds punters with a fine second-half penalty save. 7

B Thomas: Confident enough in his defensive work and showed some nice touches when the game was live at 0-0. Then the night changed. 6

Andersen: The player of the season inductee has been handed a lot of deserved plaudits this season. This was a tough night, outmuscled by Hirst for the second goal and then conceded a penalty. 5

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Kitching: Looked more convincing on the night than Andersen. Showed more aggression. 6

J Williams: Up against a flyer and creative force in Davis. Kept going. 6

Phillips: Had his moments before Ipswich took a stranglehold before the break and the narrative of the game changed. 6

Russell: Handed his first Oakwell start on a very big night. Some sloppy early moments and looked rusty after been thrown into a big game. Booked in first half for bringing down Luongo. 5

Kane: Had to step up in the absence of Connell and did. Showed elements of why he is in good form. 7

Cadden: Restored to the side and had to mind a dangerous player in Burns. Not as influential as he can be going forward. But it was a step up in class. 6

Cole: Nothing wrong with his intent and endeavour. But Ipswich did not give much away at the back and he cannot make significant inroads. 6

Norwood: Given a craved-for start against his old side. It did not pan out in the way he hoped. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Russell 58). 6

Tedic (Norwood 58). Headed a decent chance wide. 6

L Thomas (Phillips 69), 6.

Cotter (J Williams ).

Watters (Cole 82).