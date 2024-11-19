Ratings: A couple of 7s in isolation for Bradford City and Rotherham United players - but little else in truth
Bradford City:
Doyle: One important second-half save to thwart Hugill. 6
Diabate: Had to be tuned in with Hungbo. 6
Huntington: Handed his first start. Solid enough. 6
Shepherd: Did not cover himself in glory for the Millers’ opener. Came on with what appeared to be a hamstring issue late in first half. 5
Halliday: Operated at the left as an inverted wing-back for much of the game. 6
Evans: Will be better for the outing, at least. 6
J Walker: Linked play well at times and was involved a fair bit. 7
Pointon: A little bit quiet, but produced one great cross for Oliver. 6
Oduor: Switched to the right. Moved back left late on. Ineffective. 5
Sanderson: Put himself about and showed willing at least, even it not everything is dropping. 6
Smith: Needed to do more. 5
Substitutes: Byrne (Shepherd 40) 6.
Oliver (Smith 46). Went as close as anyone for City. 7
Benn (Diabate 70) 6.
Smallwood (Evans 70) 6.
Cook (Sanderson 76). Hit post. 6.
Not used: S Walker, Ibbotson.
Rotherham United
Phillips: Fine. One or two pieces of distribution aside. 6
Odoffin: Captained the side from right-back and set a decent example. 6
Jules: Decent, apart from one slip. 6
Humphreys: A little sloppy and risky at times. 5
James: Kept Oduor quiet enough. 6
Hatton: Handed a midfield role. Dipped in and out, but certainly has pace. 6
Kelly: Improved from Oakwell. Booked. 6
McWilliams: Maiden goal for the club crowned his return to the side. Decent evening. 7
Holmes: Got in some nice pockets at times. 6
Hugill: Fought it out with the City backline as he does. Went close early in second half with header. 6
Hungbo: Lively customer and set up opener with some fine wing-play. 7
Substitutes: Nombe (Hatton 72).
Powell (Holmes 83).
Hull (Hungbo 90+3)
Not used: Dawson, Hull, Raggett, Tiehi, McGuckin.
