Ratings: A couple of 7s in isolation for Bradford City and Rotherham United players - but little else in truth

HERE are the Bradford City and Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday evening’s EFL Trophy group game at Valley Parade.

Bradford City:

Doyle: One important second-half save to thwart Hugill. 6

Diabate: Had to be tuned in with Hungbo. 6

Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC.

Huntington: Handed his first start. Solid enough. 6

Shepherd: Did not cover himself in glory for the Millers’ opener. Came on with what appeared to be a hamstring issue late in first half. 5

Halliday: Operated at the left as an inverted wing-back for much of the game. 6

Evans: Will be better for the outing, at least. 6

J Walker: Linked play well at times and was involved a fair bit. 7

Pointon: A little bit quiet, but produced one great cross for Oliver. 6

Oduor: Switched to the right. Moved back left late on. Ineffective. 5

Sanderson: Put himself about and showed willing at least, even it not everything is dropping. 6

Smith: Needed to do more. 5

Substitutes: Byrne (Shepherd 40) 6.

Oliver (Smith 46). Went as close as anyone for City. 7

Benn (Diabate 70) 6.

Smallwood (Evans 70) 6.

Cook (Sanderson 76). Hit post. 6.

Not used: S Walker, Ibbotson.

Rotherham United

Phillips: Fine. One or two pieces of distribution aside. 6

Odoffin: Captained the side from right-back and set a decent example. 6

Jules: Decent, apart from one slip. 6

Humphreys: A little sloppy and risky at times. 5

James: Kept Oduor quiet enough. 6

Hatton: Handed a midfield role. Dipped in and out, but certainly has pace. 6

Kelly: Improved from Oakwell. Booked. 6

McWilliams: Maiden goal for the club crowned his return to the side. Decent evening. 7

Holmes: Got in some nice pockets at times. 6

Hugill: Fought it out with the City backline as he does. Went close early in second half with header. 6

Hungbo: Lively customer and set up opener with some fine wing-play. 7

Substitutes: Nombe (Hatton 72).

Powell (Holmes 83).

Hull (Hungbo 90+3)