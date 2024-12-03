Ratings: A couple of big 7s for Rotherham United who chisel out a priceless League One victory over Lincoln City - but one 5

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 22:16 BST
HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One game against Lincoln City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Phillips: Made a couple of key first-half saves. 7

Rafferty: Had a testing night at times. Booked. 6

Raggett: Kept it simple against his former club and got a big reward with a big goal. 7

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United. Picture: PA.

Jules: Booked just after the break with Lincoln scoring from the resultant free-kick. 6

James: Cracking cross for opener. Busy defensively. 6

Odoffin: A bit more forceful than of late and kept going. 6

Tiehi: Like Odoffin, showed more bite and aggression. 6

Powell: Some nice passes, although set-plays weren’t always consistent. But did set up Raggett goal. 6

Wilks: A welcome returnee and had one or two dangerous moments. You still wanted more involvement. 6

Nombe: Sloppy in one or two moments, but an important goal. 6

Clarke-Harris: Quiet and struggling with his form, although did not get much joy from the officials at times. Needs something to drop. 5

Substitutes: McWilliams (Wilks 91).

MacDonald (Nombe 92).

McCart (James 95).

Not used: Dawson, Hugill, Green, Hungbo.

