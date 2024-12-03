Ratings: A couple of big 7s for Rotherham United who chisel out a priceless League One victory over Lincoln City - but one 5

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One game against Lincoln City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips: Made a couple of key first-half saves. 7

Rafferty: Had a testing night at times. Booked. 6

Raggett: Kept it simple against his former club and got a big reward with a big goal. 7

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United. Picture: PA.

Jules: Booked just after the break with Lincoln scoring from the resultant free-kick. 6

James: Cracking cross for opener. Busy defensively. 6

Odoffin: A bit more forceful than of late and kept going. 6

Tiehi: Like Odoffin, showed more bite and aggression. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell: Some nice passes, although set-plays weren’t always consistent. But did set up Raggett goal. 6

Wilks: A welcome returnee and had one or two dangerous moments. You still wanted more involvement. 6

Nombe: Sloppy in one or two moments, but an important goal. 6

Clarke-Harris: Quiet and struggling with his form, although did not get much joy from the officials at times. Needs something to drop. 5

Substitutes: McWilliams (Wilks 91).

MacDonald (Nombe 92).

McCart (James 95).