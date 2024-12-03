Ratings: A couple of big 7s for Rotherham United who chisel out a priceless League One victory over Lincoln City - but one 5
Phillips: Made a couple of key first-half saves. 7
Rafferty: Had a testing night at times. Booked. 6
Raggett: Kept it simple against his former club and got a big reward with a big goal. 7
Jules: Booked just after the break with Lincoln scoring from the resultant free-kick. 6
James: Cracking cross for opener. Busy defensively. 6
Odoffin: A bit more forceful than of late and kept going. 6
Tiehi: Like Odoffin, showed more bite and aggression. 6
Powell: Some nice passes, although set-plays weren’t always consistent. But did set up Raggett goal. 6
Wilks: A welcome returnee and had one or two dangerous moments. You still wanted more involvement. 6
Nombe: Sloppy in one or two moments, but an important goal. 6
Clarke-Harris: Quiet and struggling with his form, although did not get much joy from the officials at times. Needs something to drop. 5
Substitutes: McWilliams (Wilks 91).
MacDonald (Nombe 92).
McCart (James 95).
Not used: Dawson, Hugill, Green, Hungbo.