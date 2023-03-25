News you can trust since 1754
Ratings: A fair few 5s and one 4 as Doncaster Rovers produce another poor display against Northampton

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s home game with Northampton Town.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 17:17 GMT

Mitchell: Hesitant in commanding his area and Pinnock’s opener got past him too easily. A horror moment for the second. Tough day. 4

Olowu: Tried his best to hold it together at the back. 6

Anderson: Loose in possession and unconvincing at times. 5

Doncaster Rovers' striker Caolan Lavery falls under pressure from Northampton's Jack Sowerby. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Rowe: One of Rovers more competent performers. Headed a late chance wide. 6

Brown: Aside from one decent cross, had a difficult first half in which he went off injured. 5

Ravenhill: Game largely passed him by. 5

Close: Could not dictate in the engine room. 5

Seaman: Another whose poise and pass selection was poor. Switched to the right after Brown’s injury. 5

Molyneux: Floated in and out. Moved to left wing-back following Brown’s departure. 5

T Miller: Plenty of work, but very little threat. Feisty booking in second half. 5

Lavery: Ploughed a lone furrow and desperately needed a partner. Went off with injury early in the second half. 6

Substitutes: Hurst (Brown 42). Had one or two moments, at least. 6

Agard (Lavery 49). Did very little. Isolated. 5

Westbrooke (Ravenhill 78) 6.

Long (T Miller 78), 6.

Not used: Bottomley, Barlow, Faulkner.

