Ratings: A fair few 5s and one 4 as Doncaster Rovers produce another poor display against Northampton

Mitchell: Hesitant in commanding his area and Pinnock’s opener got past him too easily. A horror moment for the second. Tough day. 4
Olowu: Tried his best to hold it together at the back. 6
Anderson: Loose in possession and unconvincing at times. 5
Rowe: One of Rovers more competent performers. Headed a late chance wide. 6
Brown: Aside from one decent cross, had a difficult first half in which he went off injured. 5
Ravenhill: Game largely passed him by. 5
Close: Could not dictate in the engine room. 5
Seaman: Another whose poise and pass selection was poor. Switched to the right after Brown’s injury. 5
Molyneux: Floated in and out. Moved to left wing-back following Brown’s departure. 5
T Miller: Plenty of work, but very little threat. Feisty booking in second half. 5
Lavery: Ploughed a lone furrow and desperately needed a partner. Went off with injury early in the second half. 6
Substitutes: Hurst (Brown 42). Had one or two moments, at least. 6
Agard (Lavery 49). Did very little. Isolated. 5
Westbrooke (Ravenhill 78) 6.
Long (T Miller 78), 6.
Not used: Bottomley, Barlow, Faulkner.