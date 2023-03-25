Ratings: A fair few 5s and one 4 as Doncaster Rovers produce another poor display against Northampton

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s home game with Northampton Town.

Mitchell: Hesitant in commanding his area and Pinnock’s opener got past him too easily. A horror moment for the second. Tough day. 4

Olowu: Tried his best to hold it together at the back. 6

Anderson: Loose in possession and unconvincing at times. 5

Doncaster Rovers' striker Caolan Lavery falls under pressure from Northampton's Jack Sowerby. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rowe: One of Rovers more competent performers. Headed a late chance wide. 6

Brown: Aside from one decent cross, had a difficult first half in which he went off injured. 5

Ravenhill: Game largely passed him by. 5

Close: Could not dictate in the engine room. 5

Seaman: Another whose poise and pass selection was poor. Switched to the right after Brown’s injury. 5

Molyneux: Floated in and out. Moved to left wing-back following Brown’s departure. 5

T Miller: Plenty of work, but very little threat. Feisty booking in second half. 5

Lavery: Ploughed a lone furrow and desperately needed a partner. Went off with injury early in the second half. 6

Substitutes: Hurst (Brown 42). Had one or two moments, at least. 6

Agard (Lavery 49). Did very little. Isolated. 5

Westbrooke (Ravenhill 78) 6.

Long (T Miller 78), 6.