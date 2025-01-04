Ratings: A poor grade on a debut to forget for one unfortunate Huddersfield Town player against Rotherham United
Huddersfield Town
Chapman: A bit loose with passing out at times. Key save on restart to deny Wilks. 6
Lees: Steady Lees-like day. Booked. 6
Helik: Went as close as anyone in first half and was strong at the back. 8
Lonwijk: Pulled his hamstring in first few minutes. n/a
Spencer: Quickly switched from right wing-back to left centre-back after Lonwijk went off. Assertive. 7
Hodge: Got into the game as Town upped the intensity on his first start since October. 6
Kane: Got Town ticking for a first-half spell. 6
Wiles: Mixed bag against his old side. 6
Koroma: Tested Phillips in first half. Missed a big, big second-half chance. 6
Marshall: The Millers were wary of his energy and goal threat. Went close a couple of times. Kept going. 7
Radulovic: Decent link-play, but number nines are there to score goals. 6
Substitutes: Turton (Lonwijk 4) 6.
Evans (Hodge 64) Made a difference on his first-team return. 7
Pearson (Lees 64) 6
Roosken (Koroma 73). A debut for all the wrong reasons. Sent off after a studs-up challenge. No intent but poor technique. 4
Not used: Maxwell, Hogg, Ladapo.
Rotherham United
Phillips: Made some sharp saves in first half. 7
Rafferty: Played some good line balls and made an excellent saving clearance on restart. 7
Odoffin: Solid enough at the back. 6
Jules: Committed in his defensive work. Booked. 6
James: Decent stint at the office. 6
Humphrys: Not as influential in defensive midfield as at Lincoln, although it was a high bar. 6
MacDonald: Pretty quiet in first half, more involved at the start of second. 6
McWilliams: Made a key goalline clearance. Tenacious all game. 7
Powell: Some eye-catching contributions on restart. 7
Nombe: A willing runner and outlet. Booked late on. 7
Wilks: Spurned big second-half chance. 6
Substitutes: Bramall (MacDonald 58) 6.
Clarke-Harris (Wilks 78) 6.
Green (McWilliams 87).
Not used: Dawson, Hugill, McGuckin.
