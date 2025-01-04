Ratings: A poor grade on a debut to forget for one unfortunate Huddersfield Town player against Rotherham United

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town

Chapman: A bit loose with passing out at times. Key save on restart to deny Wilks. 6

Lees: Steady Lees-like day. Booked. 6

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC.
Helik: Went as close as anyone in first half and was strong at the back. 8

Lonwijk: Pulled his hamstring in first few minutes. n/a

Spencer: Quickly switched from right wing-back to left centre-back after Lonwijk went off. Assertive. 7

Hodge: Got into the game as Town upped the intensity on his first start since October. 6

Kane: Got Town ticking for a first-half spell. 6

Wiles: Mixed bag against his old side. 6

Koroma: Tested Phillips in first half. Missed a big, big second-half chance. 6

Marshall: The Millers were wary of his energy and goal threat. Went close a couple of times. Kept going. 7

Radulovic: Decent link-play, but number nines are there to score goals. 6

Substitutes: Turton (Lonwijk 4) 6.

Evans (Hodge 64) Made a difference on his first-team return. 7

Pearson (Lees 64) 6

Roosken (Koroma 73). A debut for all the wrong reasons. Sent off after a studs-up challenge. No intent but poor technique. 4

Not used: Maxwell, Hogg, Ladapo.

Rotherham United

Phillips: Made some sharp saves in first half. 7

Rafferty: Played some good line balls and made an excellent saving clearance on restart. 7

Odoffin: Solid enough at the back. 6

Jules: Committed in his defensive work. Booked. 6

James: Decent stint at the office. 6

Humphrys: Not as influential in defensive midfield as at Lincoln, although it was a high bar. 6

MacDonald: Pretty quiet in first half, more involved at the start of second. 6

McWilliams: Made a key goalline clearance. Tenacious all game. 7

Powell: Some eye-catching contributions on restart. 7

Nombe: A willing runner and outlet. Booked late on. 7

Wilks: Spurned big second-half chance. 6

Substitutes: Bramall (MacDonald 58) 6.

Clarke-Harris (Wilks 78) 6.

Green (McWilliams 87).

Not used: Dawson, Hugill, McGuckin.

