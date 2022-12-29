Ratings: Check out the marks out of ten for Bradford City and Harrogate Town players from their League Two derby

HERE are the Bradford City and Harrogate Town player ratings from their League Two derby.

Bradford

Lewis: Little to do, but made a fine second-half save to deny Armstrong. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halliday: Probing pass for Wright’s early stunner. Strong game. 7

Action from Bradford City's derby with Harrogate Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platt: No-frills, solid enough performance. In the wars early in second half. 6

Crichlow: Chanced his arm with a fierce first-half shot. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foulds: Had to be alert with a flier in Folarin around. 6

Smallwood: Steady enough game at the base of midfield. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton: Booked for a meaty challenge on Headley. Commitment, but passing awry at times. 6

Gilliead: Trademark energy without being able to truly impose him on the game. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapman: Came to the party early with Wright and was involved a fair bit. 7

Oliver: Battled hard and won a fair few headers. Led the line well enough, give his all. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

T Wright: Brilliant start by way of an express opener. Looked really up for it and threatened at junctures. 7

Substitutes: Eisa (Sutton 67). Vibrant. 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook (Oliver 74), 6; Songo’o (Chapman 82) 6.

Not used: Doyle, Odusina, East, Pereira.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate

Jameson: Happy to see the offside flag raised after spilling Crichlow’s shot. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsay: Went close following a surging early run and shot. 6

Burrell: Him and Mattock had to regroup after City’s early goal. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mattock: Skating on thin ice after cleaning out Oliver for a booking. 6

Headley: Toiled in a defensive sense at times in the first half. But not short of confidence going forward. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkingham: The experienced campaigner frustratingly went off before the break. 6

Austerfield: Tidy enough on his return to the starting line-up. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson: Featured in a central role and showed his experience. 7

Folarin: Posed problems with his searing pace, even if final option wasn’t always there. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muldoon: Lovely assist for a good Armstrong chance early in second half. Displayed poise. 7

Armstrong: Quiet until nearly levelling on the restart. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Pattison (Falkingham 41). Posed one or two issues. 6

M Wright (Folarin 74), 6; Frost (Headley 77), 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad