Ratings: Check out the marks out of ten for Bradford City and Harrogate Town players from their League Two derby

HERE are the Bradford City and Harrogate Town player ratings from their League Two derby.

By Leon Wobschall
3 minutes ago

Bradford

Lewis: Little to do, but made a fine second-half save to deny Armstrong. 7

Halliday: Probing pass for Wright’s early stunner. Strong game. 7

Action from Bradford City's derby with Harrogate Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Platt: No-frills, solid enough performance. In the wars early in second half. 6

Crichlow: Chanced his arm with a fierce first-half shot. 6

Foulds: Had to be alert with a flier in Folarin around. 6

Smallwood: Steady enough game at the base of midfield. 7

Sutton: Booked for a meaty challenge on Headley. Commitment, but passing awry at times. 6

Gilliead: Trademark energy without being able to truly impose him on the game. 6

Chapman: Came to the party early with Wright and was involved a fair bit. 7

Oliver: Battled hard and won a fair few headers. Led the line well enough, give his all. 7

T Wright: Brilliant start by way of an express opener. Looked really up for it and threatened at junctures. 7

Substitutes: Eisa (Sutton 67). Vibrant. 7.

Cook (Oliver 74), 6; Songo’o (Chapman 82) 6.

Not used: Doyle, Odusina, East, Pereira.

Harrogate

Jameson: Happy to see the offside flag raised after spilling Crichlow’s shot. 6

Ramsay: Went close following a surging early run and shot. 6

Burrell: Him and Mattock had to regroup after City’s early goal. 6

Mattock: Skating on thin ice after cleaning out Oliver for a booking. 6

Headley: Toiled in a defensive sense at times in the first half. But not short of confidence going forward. 7

Falkingham: The experienced campaigner frustratingly went off before the break. 6

Austerfield: Tidy enough on his return to the starting line-up. 7

Thomson: Featured in a central role and showed his experience. 7

Folarin: Posed problems with his searing pace, even if final option wasn’t always there. 6

Muldoon: Lovely assist for a good Armstrong chance early in second half. Displayed poise. 7

Armstrong: Quiet until nearly levelling on the restart. 6

Substitutes: Pattison (Falkingham 41). Posed one or two issues. 6

M Wright (Folarin 74), 6; Frost (Headley 77), 6.

Not used: Giles, Welch-Hayes, Angus, Horbury.