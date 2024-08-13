Ratings: 'Class', 'crowd favourite potential' - Huddersfield Town marks versus Morecambe in Carabao Cup cruise
Maxwell: A bystander, in truth. Little to do. Probably wanted to be busier maybe. 6
Pearson: Typical Pearson. Committed, strong, unstinting. Got the armband in the second half. 7
Helik: Flicked an early header just over. Took things in his stride on a night when he captained the side before exiting the fray at the interval. 6
Spencer: A bit of a stroll in truth. 6
Sorensen: Flew out of the traps and was involved in both first-half goals. Energetic, willing, honest, non-stop. Already looks at home and has crowd favourite potential. 8
Kane: Some touches of class. One defence-splitting pass to Ward was a delight. Involved in the second goal. Poise, control. 8
Iorpenda: Handed a first start, the rangy midfielder grew into the game. Went close with one drive. 6
Kasumu: Busy, tenacious, kept Town ticking over. Unsung, but no less important. Switched to right wing-back after Sorensen departed. 7
Headley: Got his early goal and threatened and unhinged Morecambe all night with some fine surges forward allied to some dangerous set-plays. 8
Marshall: Had lift-off with his first Town goal – a tidy one at that - and his assist work for Ward’s strike soon after was even better. Very encouraging. 8
Ward: Cute, clever finish to make it 3-0 just before the interval. Uplifting goal. 7
Substitutes: Turton (Helik 45) 6.
Hogg (Sorensen 61) 6.
Wiles (Iorpenda 61) 6.
Harratt (Marshall 70) 6.
Koroma (Ward 70) 6.
Not used: Nicholls, Healey, Miller, Evans.
