HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against Morecambe at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Maxwell: A bystander, in truth. Little to do. Probably wanted to be busier maybe. 6

Pearson: Typical Pearson. Committed, strong, unstinting. Got the armband in the second half. 7

Helik: Flicked an early header just over. Took things in his stride on a night when he captained the side before exiting the fray at the interval. 6

Jaheim Headley celebrates his opening goal for Huddersfield Town against Morecambe. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Spencer: A bit of a stroll in truth. 6

Sorensen: Flew out of the traps and was involved in both first-half goals. Energetic, willing, honest, non-stop. Already looks at home and has crowd favourite potential. 8

Kane: Some touches of class. One defence-splitting pass to Ward was a delight. Involved in the second goal. Poise, control. 8

Iorpenda: Handed a first start, the rangy midfielder grew into the game. Went close with one drive. 6

Kasumu: Busy, tenacious, kept Town ticking over. Unsung, but no less important. Switched to right wing-back after Sorensen departed. 7

Headley: Got his early goal and threatened and unhinged Morecambe all night with some fine surges forward allied to some dangerous set-plays. 8

Marshall: Had lift-off with his first Town goal – a tidy one at that - and his assist work for Ward’s strike soon after was even better. Very encouraging. 8

Ward: Cute, clever finish to make it 3-0 just before the interval. Uplifting goal. 7

Substitutes: Turton (Helik 45) 6.

Hogg (Sorensen 61) 6.

Wiles (Iorpenda 61) 6.

Harratt (Marshall 70) 6.

Koroma (Ward 70) 6.