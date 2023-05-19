Ratings: Eights for the defenders and several sevens elsewhere as Mads Andersen-inspired Barnsley reach Wembley

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Friday night’s League One play-off semi-final second leg against Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell.

Isted: Quiet in the first half. Escaped after picking up one backpass. 6

B Thomas: Barnsley were strong on the right in the first half and he relished proceedings. 8

Andersen: Kept it orderly at the back. Such a good player. 8

Barnsley's Liam Kitching (second left) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley.

Kitching: His super-intense approach sums up Barnsley’s first-leg. Dominant in both boxes and scored a big goal. 8

J Williams: Linked up well with Phillips and looked after Williams well. 7

Phillips: Set the tone by winning a ball in the first minute he had no right to. High-energy, insatiable. Hit the bar midway through the second half. 7

Connell: Showed the quality he possesses in his locker to send over a peach of a cross for the opener. 7

Kane: Pulled the strings as Barnsley held sway in the middle in the first half. Had to dig in more in second half. 7

Cadden: Showed elements of poise and also kept his discipline defensively. 7

Tedic: Vote of faith by means of another start following his performance in the first leg. In the wars in first half and did not make too much of an impression despite his work ethic. 5

Cole: Displayed all his experience in another mature performance. Booked in second half. 6

Substitutes: Norwood (Tedic 65), 6.

Russell (Connell 84).

Benson (Phillips 85).

L Thomas (Cole 87).