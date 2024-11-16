Ratings: Eights for three eye-catching Barnsley FC players at Cambridge United but a couple of surprise fives as well

HERE are the Barnsley ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One game against Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

Killip: Cambridge offered threats from set-pieces and in the air, but actually didn’t have too much to do. 6

De Gevigney: Did not look comfortable at the back in first half and was culpable for the hosts’ opener. 5

Roberts: Has his hands full with Nlundulu and Njoku, who were game and a real threat in the first half. 6

Barnsley striker Stephen Humphrys, who returned to the starting line-up for the League One game at Cambridge United on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Earl: Second half was a bit quieter than the first, defensively. 6

O’Keeffe: Confident and assured going forward once more. Some good deliveries again. Non-stop. 8

Russell: Went close with an early shot. Booked. More assured in second-half. 6

Phillips: Not at the races by his high standards. Off target with two big second-half chances. 5

Gent: Booked for a first-half foul. Did make some decent runs. 6

Humphrys: A returnee to the starting line-up in an attacking Reds’ team. Superb goal. Cambridge were wary of him. Booked. 8

Keillor-Dunn: Quiet by his standards. Missed a late chance. 5

Watters: Afternoon ended early on. n/a

Substitutes: Nwakali (Watters 8). Very good, some moments of real poise and vision. 8