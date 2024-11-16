Ratings: Eights for three eye-catching Barnsley FC players at Cambridge United but a couple of surprise fives as well
Killip: Cambridge offered threats from set-pieces and in the air, but actually didn’t have too much to do. 6
De Gevigney: Did not look comfortable at the back in first half and was culpable for the hosts’ opener. 5
Roberts: Has his hands full with Nlundulu and Njoku, who were game and a real threat in the first half. 6
Earl: Second half was a bit quieter than the first, defensively. 6
O’Keeffe: Confident and assured going forward once more. Some good deliveries again. Non-stop. 8
Russell: Went close with an early shot. Booked. More assured in second-half. 6
Phillips: Not at the races by his high standards. Off target with two big second-half chances. 5
Gent: Booked for a first-half foul. Did make some decent runs. 6
Humphrys: A returnee to the starting line-up in an attacking Reds’ team. Superb goal. Cambridge were wary of him. Booked. 8
Keillor-Dunn: Quiet by his standards. Missed a late chance. 5
Watters: Afternoon ended early on. n/a
Substitutes: Nwakali (Watters 8). Very good, some moments of real poise and vision. 8
Not used: Smith, Cotter, Pines, Jalo, Lofthouse, Craig.
