Ratings: Fives as fitful Hull City struggle defensively in second half - but Joe Gelhardt and Harry Vaughan give some hope for Ruben Selles

HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Tuesday night's Championship home game against QPR at the MKM Stadium.

Rushworth: Hesistant and left a big gap for second goal. 5

Drameh: Totally bamboozled for QPR’s second by Saito. 5

Burns: Toiled in second half. 5

Hull City chief Ruben Selles

Jones: Had it all on to hold it together in second half. A brilliant clearance ahead of R’s first. 6

McLoughlin: Tested by Smyth. 5

Slater: Quiet, mised a big chance early in second half. 5

Alzate: Didn’t clear ball ahead of R’s first. 6

Puerta: Decent combo with Vaughan in first half. 6

Vaughan: Given it was his first league start for ages, encouraging. 7

Joao Pedro: Little went his way. Booked. 5

Gelhardt: Brilliant late strike on his Hull bow at least. 7

Substitutes: Crooks (Puerta 68). Put himself about. 6

Burstow (Vaughan 68) 6.

Jacob (Burns 82).