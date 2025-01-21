Ratings: Fives as fitful Hull City struggle defensively in second half - but Joe Gelhardt and Harry Vaughan give some hope for Ruben Selles
Rushworth: Hesistant and left a big gap for second goal. 5
Drameh: Totally bamboozled for QPR’s second by Saito. 5
Burns: Toiled in second half. 5
Jones: Had it all on to hold it together in second half. A brilliant clearance ahead of R’s first. 6
McLoughlin: Tested by Smyth. 5
Slater: Quiet, mised a big chance early in second half. 5
Alzate: Didn’t clear ball ahead of R’s first. 6
Puerta: Decent combo with Vaughan in first half. 6
Vaughan: Given it was his first league start for ages, encouraging. 7
Joao Pedro: Little went his way. Booked. 5
Gelhardt: Brilliant late strike on his Hull bow at least. 7
Substitutes: Crooks (Puerta 68). Put himself about. 6
Burstow (Vaughan 68) 6.
Jacob (Burns 82).
Not used: Pandur, Simons, Smith, Amrabat, R Coyle, Myers.
