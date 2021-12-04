Ratings: How Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town players fared at Oakwell

HERE are the Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship game at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:13 pm
Lewis O'Brien puts Huddersfield Town in front against Barnsley at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley FC

Collins: Made some important first-half saves in particular. 7

Helik: Produced an uncharacteristic error for O'Brien's goal. Atoned with a contribution for the leveller. 6

Andersen: Made one key first-half challenge to deny Koroma and was nice and solid. 7

Kitching: Kept busy, but did well enough against Thomas. 6

Brittain: An outlet down the right for the Reds. On-message and produced some dangerous crosses. 7

Palmer: Competed well enough, without really dictating. 6

Gomes: Some moments of sloppiness, but didn't hide. 6

Styles: Involved a fair bit in the first half. One mistake, but decent apart from that. 6

Iseka: A little in and out in truth on his return to the side. 5

Woodrow: Some intelligent enough movement without hurting Town where it matters. Did have one late snapshot. 6

Morris: Showed his importance to the Reds' cause. A very important player. 8

Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Iseka 62).

Benson (Palmer 75), 6.

J Williams (Styles 87), 6.

Not used: Walton, Moon, Hondermarck, Cole.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Protected well enough and decision-making good. 6

Turton: A more sound afternoon than the previous afternoon, even if Morris was a handful at times. 6

Lees: Made a key block in the first half and was steady away. 7

Colwill: He and his fellow defenders will not have been happy with Barnsley's leveller. 6

Thomas: Another quiet game by his standards. Produced some dreadful corners and looks a little low on confidence. 4

High: Kept Town ticking over in the middle. 6

O’Brien: Scored a cracking goal and set the tone. 8

Toffolo: Went close early on. Not as influential as he can be. 5

Ward: Worked hard and led the press fro m the front. 6

Campbell: Restored to the side and produced some decent approach work without being overly threatening. 6

Koroma: Posed problems on Barnsley's right and threatened at times. 7

Substitutes: Odubeko (Campbell 55). Little to feed off. 6

Aarons (Thomas 82) 6.

Not used: Schofield, Pearson, Ruffles, Sarr, Russell.

Oakwell