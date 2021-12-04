Ratings: How Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town players fared at Oakwell

Lewis O'Brien puts Huddersfield Town in front against Barnsley at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley FC

Collins: Made some important first-half saves in particular. 7

Helik: Produced an uncharacteristic error for O'Brien's goal. Atoned with a contribution for the leveller. 6

Andersen: Made one key first-half challenge to deny Koroma and was nice and solid. 7

Kitching: Kept busy, but did well enough against Thomas. 6

Brittain: An outlet down the right for the Reds. On-message and produced some dangerous crosses. 7

Palmer: Competed well enough, without really dictating. 6

Gomes: Some moments of sloppiness, but didn't hide. 6

Styles: Involved a fair bit in the first half. One mistake, but decent apart from that. 6

Iseka: A little in and out in truth on his return to the side. 5

Woodrow: Some intelligent enough movement without hurting Town where it matters. Did have one late snapshot. 6

Morris: Showed his importance to the Reds' cause. A very important player. 8

Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Iseka 62).

Benson (Palmer 75), 6.

J Williams (Styles 87), 6.

Not used: Walton, Moon, Hondermarck, Cole.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Protected well enough and decision-making good. 6

Turton: A more sound afternoon than the previous afternoon, even if Morris was a handful at times. 6

Lees: Made a key block in the first half and was steady away. 7

Colwill: He and his fellow defenders will not have been happy with Barnsley's leveller. 6

Thomas: Another quiet game by his standards. Produced some dreadful corners and looks a little low on confidence. 4

High: Kept Town ticking over in the middle. 6

O’Brien: Scored a cracking goal and set the tone. 8

Toffolo: Went close early on. Not as influential as he can be. 5

Ward: Worked hard and led the press fro m the front. 6

Campbell: Restored to the side and produced some decent approach work without being overly threatening. 6

Koroma: Posed problems on Barnsley's right and threatened at times. 7

Substitutes: Odubeko (Campbell 55). Little to feed off. 6

Aarons (Thomas 82) 6.