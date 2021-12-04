Ratings: How Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town players fared at Oakwell

Barnsley FC
Collins: Made some important first-half saves in particular. 7
Helik: Produced an uncharacteristic error for O'Brien's goal. Atoned with a contribution for the leveller. 6
Andersen: Made one key first-half challenge to deny Koroma and was nice and solid. 7
Kitching: Kept busy, but did well enough against Thomas. 6
Brittain: An outlet down the right for the Reds. On-message and produced some dangerous crosses. 7
Palmer: Competed well enough, without really dictating. 6
Gomes: Some moments of sloppiness, but didn't hide. 6
Styles: Involved a fair bit in the first half. One mistake, but decent apart from that. 6
Iseka: A little in and out in truth on his return to the side. 5
Woodrow: Some intelligent enough movement without hurting Town where it matters. Did have one late snapshot. 6
Morris: Showed his importance to the Reds' cause. A very important player. 8
Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Iseka 62).
Benson (Palmer 75), 6.
J Williams (Styles 87), 6.
Not used: Walton, Moon, Hondermarck, Cole.
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Protected well enough and decision-making good. 6
Turton: A more sound afternoon than the previous afternoon, even if Morris was a handful at times. 6
Lees: Made a key block in the first half and was steady away. 7
Colwill: He and his fellow defenders will not have been happy with Barnsley's leveller. 6
Thomas: Another quiet game by his standards. Produced some dreadful corners and looks a little low on confidence. 4
High: Kept Town ticking over in the middle. 6
O’Brien: Scored a cracking goal and set the tone. 8
Toffolo: Went close early on. Not as influential as he can be. 5
Ward: Worked hard and led the press fro m the front. 6
Campbell: Restored to the side and produced some decent approach work without being overly threatening. 6
Koroma: Posed problems on Barnsley's right and threatened at times. 7
Substitutes: Odubeko (Campbell 55). Little to feed off. 6
Aarons (Thomas 82) 6.
Not used: Schofield, Pearson, Ruffles, Sarr, Russell.