Ratings: How Barnsley FC and Hull City played fared at Oakwell

HERE are the Barnsley FC and Hull City player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship game at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 6:10 pm
Barnsley striker Aaron Leya Iseka shows his angst. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley

Collins: Ever consistent and made a big save on the restart to deny Docherty. No chance with either goal. Deserved better from those in front of him. 7

Moon: Struggled against the impressive Keane Lewis-Potter. 4

Helik: A difficult afternoon for the big defender. 5

Kitching: Given problems by Hull's attacking players. 5

Brittain: Went close with a first-half piledriver and had Barnsley's best second-half chance. Some poor decisions elsewhere. 5

Gomes: Could not stamp his authority on the game and did not take care of Honeyman either. Very poor off the ball. 4

Benson: Has a decent range of passing, but without the ball, but him and Gomes were meek in their defensive work. 4

J Williams: Lively enough start, but it was not sustained. Had issues along with several others. Replaced early in second half. 5

Cole: Probably Barnsley's most threatening player in the first half. But came off at the break. 5

Woodrow: Operated from deep and did not threaten in the business end in the opening half. Played further forward in the second, but to no effect. 4

Iseka: Slightly better in the second half, but comfortably off the heights off the previous few games. 5

Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Cole 45). Little change out of Hull's backline. 5

Styles (J Williams 57). Went close with a low shot. 5

Palmer (Benson 72). Fired a low shot straight at Baxter late on. 5

Not used: Walton, Andersen, Vita, Frieser.

Hull City

Baxter: Little to do in truth and the work he was forced into, he did well enough on his league bow. 7

Coyle: A good outlet down the right before being replaced in the first half due to injury. 6

Bernard: Restored to the side and had a sound afternoon, 7

Greaves: Cool at the back and made a key last-ditch challenge to deny Iseka in the second half. Booked. 7

Elder: Threatened down the left and linked up well with Lewis-Potter. 7

Smallwood: Helped Hull gain control in midfield. Almost scored a rare goal late on. 7

Docherty: A strong and assertive performance and almost delivered a goal. 7

Wilks: Moments of threat down the right against his old side. 6

Honeyman: Afforded an ocean of space at times and scored a key goal. Assist for the second. 7

Lewis-Potter: The best player on the pitch and one with the most quality. 8

Magennis: Good shift from the big striker before being replaced. 7

Substitutes: Emmanuel (Came on for Coyle in the first half). 7

Longman (Wilks 67). Close to a goal. 6

T Smith (Magennis 67) 6

Not used: Ingram, Cannon, McLoughlin, M Smith.

