Barnsley
Collins: Ever consistent and made a big save on the restart to deny Docherty. No chance with either goal. Deserved better from those in front of him. 7
Moon: Struggled against the impressive Keane Lewis-Potter. 4
Helik: A difficult afternoon for the big defender. 5
Kitching: Given problems by Hull's attacking players. 5
Brittain: Went close with a first-half piledriver and had Barnsley's best second-half chance. Some poor decisions elsewhere. 5
Gomes: Could not stamp his authority on the game and did not take care of Honeyman either. Very poor off the ball. 4
Benson: Has a decent range of passing, but without the ball, but him and Gomes were meek in their defensive work. 4
J Williams: Lively enough start, but it was not sustained. Had issues along with several others. Replaced early in second half. 5
Cole: Probably Barnsley's most threatening player in the first half. But came off at the break. 5
Woodrow: Operated from deep and did not threaten in the business end in the opening half. Played further forward in the second, but to no effect. 4
Iseka: Slightly better in the second half, but comfortably off the heights off the previous few games. 5
Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Cole 45). Little change out of Hull's backline. 5
Styles (J Williams 57). Went close with a low shot. 5
Palmer (Benson 72). Fired a low shot straight at Baxter late on. 5
Not used: Walton, Andersen, Vita, Frieser.
Hull City
Baxter: Little to do in truth and the work he was forced into, he did well enough on his league bow. 7
Coyle: A good outlet down the right before being replaced in the first half due to injury. 6
Bernard: Restored to the side and had a sound afternoon, 7
Greaves: Cool at the back and made a key last-ditch challenge to deny Iseka in the second half. Booked. 7
Elder: Threatened down the left and linked up well with Lewis-Potter. 7
Smallwood: Helped Hull gain control in midfield. Almost scored a rare goal late on. 7
Docherty: A strong and assertive performance and almost delivered a goal. 7
Wilks: Moments of threat down the right against his old side. 6
Honeyman: Afforded an ocean of space at times and scored a key goal. Assist for the second. 7
Lewis-Potter: The best player on the pitch and one with the most quality. 8
Magennis: Good shift from the big striker before being replaced. 7
Substitutes: Emmanuel (Came on for Coyle in the first half). 7
Longman (Wilks 67). Close to a goal. 6
T Smith (Magennis 67) 6
Not used: Ingram, Cannon, McLoughlin, M Smith.