Barnsley striker Aaron Leya Iseka shows his angst. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley

Collins: Ever consistent and made a big save on the restart to deny Docherty. No chance with either goal. Deserved better from those in front of him. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moon: Struggled against the impressive Keane Lewis-Potter. 4

Helik: A difficult afternoon for the big defender. 5

Kitching: Given problems by Hull's attacking players. 5

Brittain: Went close with a first-half piledriver and had Barnsley's best second-half chance. Some poor decisions elsewhere. 5

Gomes: Could not stamp his authority on the game and did not take care of Honeyman either. Very poor off the ball. 4

Benson: Has a decent range of passing, but without the ball, but him and Gomes were meek in their defensive work. 4

J Williams: Lively enough start, but it was not sustained. Had issues along with several others. Replaced early in second half. 5

Cole: Probably Barnsley's most threatening player in the first half. But came off at the break. 5

Woodrow: Operated from deep and did not threaten in the business end in the opening half. Played further forward in the second, but to no effect. 4

Iseka: Slightly better in the second half, but comfortably off the heights off the previous few games. 5

Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Cole 45). Little change out of Hull's backline. 5

Styles (J Williams 57). Went close with a low shot. 5

Palmer (Benson 72). Fired a low shot straight at Baxter late on. 5

Not used: Walton, Andersen, Vita, Frieser.

Hull City

Baxter: Little to do in truth and the work he was forced into, he did well enough on his league bow. 7

Coyle: A good outlet down the right before being replaced in the first half due to injury. 6

Bernard: Restored to the side and had a sound afternoon, 7

Greaves: Cool at the back and made a key last-ditch challenge to deny Iseka in the second half. Booked. 7

Elder: Threatened down the left and linked up well with Lewis-Potter. 7

Smallwood: Helped Hull gain control in midfield. Almost scored a rare goal late on. 7

Docherty: A strong and assertive performance and almost delivered a goal. 7

Wilks: Moments of threat down the right against his old side. 6

Honeyman: Afforded an ocean of space at times and scored a key goal. Assist for the second. 7

Lewis-Potter: The best player on the pitch and one with the most quality. 8

Magennis: Good shift from the big striker before being replaced. 7

Substitutes: Emmanuel (Came on for Coyle in the first half). 7

Longman (Wilks 67). Close to a goal. 6

T Smith (Magennis 67) 6