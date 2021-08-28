Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Birmingham City

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against Birmingham City at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:14 pm
Callum Styles celebrates his opener for Barnsley against Birmingham City at Oakwell. Picture: PA WIRE.

Collins: Exposed by Sibbick's error for Birmingham's equaliser and had no chance. Good handling from Roberts' booming long throws and made spme big second-half saves in last quarter. 8

Sibbick: Bad misjudgment for Blues' leveller when failed to cope with Sunjic's punt forward. Sort of player who will hold his hand up. Tough day. 4

Helik: Produced some tidy blocks all afternoon. Typical Helik, really. Had to lead the way after Blues levelled. 8

Kitching: Thoroughly committed and loves a challenge and started well. Involved in a fracas with Aneke in the final quarter. 6

Brittain: Loads of energy and involved a fair bit. A player with stature and authority for Barnsley. 7

Palmer: A lovely pass in build-up to opener. But a mixed bag after that, really. Booked for hauling down Chong 6

Benson: Some clever touches and clearly a nice footballer. 6

Styles: His opener was a strike to behold and another addition to what is becoming a choice album. 7

Frieser: A little bit quiet by his standards in first half especially. 5

Woodrow: On target with an early volley. Took up some very intelligent positions, but not have too much effect in the box. 6

Oduor. Troubled Blues at times in the first half and provided a contribution for the opener. Not as involved on restart. 6

Substitutes unused: Adeboyejo (Frieser 79) 6; Moon (Sibbick 83), 6.

Walton, B Williams, Moon, Halme, Miller, Adeboyejo, Thompson.