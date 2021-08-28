Callum Styles celebrates his opener for Barnsley against Birmingham City at Oakwell. Picture: PA WIRE.

Collins: Exposed by Sibbick's error for Birmingham's equaliser and had no chance. Good handling from Roberts' booming long throws and made spme big second-half saves in last quarter. 8

Sibbick: Bad misjudgment for Blues' leveller when failed to cope with Sunjic's punt forward. Sort of player who will hold his hand up. Tough day. 4

Helik: Produced some tidy blocks all afternoon. Typical Helik, really. Had to lead the way after Blues levelled. 8

Kitching: Thoroughly committed and loves a challenge and started well. Involved in a fracas with Aneke in the final quarter. 6

Brittain: Loads of energy and involved a fair bit. A player with stature and authority for Barnsley. 7

Palmer: A lovely pass in build-up to opener. But a mixed bag after that, really. Booked for hauling down Chong 6

Benson: Some clever touches and clearly a nice footballer. 6

Styles: His opener was a strike to behold and another addition to what is becoming a choice album. 7

Frieser: A little bit quiet by his standards in first half especially. 5

Woodrow: On target with an early volley. Took up some very intelligent positions, but not have too much effect in the box. 6

Oduor. Troubled Blues at times in the first half and provided a contribution for the opener. Not as involved on restart. 6

Substitutes unused: Adeboyejo (Frieser 79) 6; Moon (Sibbick 83), 6.