Carlton Morris levels for Barnsley at Ewood Park. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Collins: Made an important save before the break to deny Brereton-Diaz. No chance with either goal. Deserves better from those in front of him. 6

Helik: Went off with injury in the second half, which was a worrying sight. Had his work cut out. Saved one certain goal for Brereton-Diaz. 5

Andersen: Warning signs early on when he was outstripped by Khadra. Another to have his hands full. 5

Kitching: Troubled by the energy, movement and quick interplay of Blackburn. Wasn't alone. 5

Brittain: Made some decent raids forward in the first-half. One of the club's more able performers. 6

Palmer: Toiled badly in what has been a difficult second season. 4

Benson: Found it hard going and made mistakes and Rovers had lots of joy against him and Palmer. 4

Styles: Denied in the first half and saved a certain goal for Brereton-Diaz. Ran into traffic ahead of Rovers' second. 6

Oduor: Couldn't get into the game. Effort was there, but the quality wasn't. Meek. 4

Iseka: Played as the number nine and couldn't provide an outlet. No influence. 4

Morris: Found the net and his work-rate for the team can never be doubted. Needs support. 6

Substitutes: Moon (Helik 62), 5; Adeboyejo (Oduor 71), 5; Cole (Leya Iseka 71). 5