Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Blackburn Rovers

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Wednesday evening's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 9:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 9:46 pm
Carlton Morris levels for Barnsley at Ewood Park. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Collins: Made an important save before the break to deny Brereton-Diaz. No chance with either goal. Deserves better from those in front of him. 6

Helik: Went off with injury in the second half, which was a worrying sight. Had his work cut out. Saved one certain goal for Brereton-Diaz. 5

Andersen: Warning signs early on when he was outstripped by Khadra. Another to have his hands full. 5

Kitching: Troubled by the energy, movement and quick interplay of Blackburn. Wasn't alone. 5

Brittain: Made some decent raids forward in the first-half. One of the club's more able performers. 6

Palmer: Toiled badly in what has been a difficult second season. 4

Benson: Found it hard going and made mistakes and Rovers had lots of joy against him and Palmer. 4

Styles: Denied in the first half and saved a certain goal for Brereton-Diaz. Ran into traffic ahead of Rovers' second. 6

Oduor: Couldn't get into the game. Effort was there, but the quality wasn't. Meek. 4

Iseka: Played as the number nine and couldn't provide an outlet. No influence. 4

Morris: Found the net and his work-rate for the team can never be doubted. Needs support. 6

Substitutes: Moon (Helik 62), 5; Adeboyejo (Oduor 71), 5; Cole (Leya Iseka 71). 5

Not used: Walton, J Williams, Gomes, Vita.

Blackburn Rovers