Collins: Made an important save before the break to deny Brereton-Diaz. No chance with either goal. Deserves better from those in front of him. 6
Helik: Went off with injury in the second half, which was a worrying sight. Had his work cut out. Saved one certain goal for Brereton-Diaz. 5
Andersen: Warning signs early on when he was outstripped by Khadra. Another to have his hands full. 5
Kitching: Troubled by the energy, movement and quick interplay of Blackburn. Wasn't alone. 5
Brittain: Made some decent raids forward in the first-half. One of the club's more able performers. 6
Palmer: Toiled badly in what has been a difficult second season. 4
Benson: Found it hard going and made mistakes and Rovers had lots of joy against him and Palmer. 4
Styles: Denied in the first half and saved a certain goal for Brereton-Diaz. Ran into traffic ahead of Rovers' second. 6
Oduor: Couldn't get into the game. Effort was there, but the quality wasn't. Meek. 4
Iseka: Played as the number nine and couldn't provide an outlet. No influence. 4
Morris: Found the net and his work-rate for the team can never be doubted. Needs support. 6
Substitutes: Moon (Helik 62), 5; Adeboyejo (Oduor 71), 5; Cole (Leya Iseka 71). 5
Not used: Walton, J Williams, Gomes, Vita.