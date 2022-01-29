Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Bournemouth

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against Bournemouth at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 5:32 pm

Collins: Poor decision-making for the first goal and was not decisive in his work at times. Did make one good second half save. 5

Vita: Had to do a fair bit of chasing with Stacey and Christie being dangerous down his side. Better in second half. 6

Helik: Made some key clearances. 6

Bournemouth's Philip Billing gets between Barnsley opponents Romal Palmer and Matty Wolfe. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Andersen: Indecisive early on, but got better. 6

Moon: A couple of decent blocks, but outmuscled by Billing for the opener. 6

Wolfe: Handed his first league start - a difficult baptism against one of the best midfielders in the division. 6

Palmer: Found it hard going in tough conditions in a tough season. 5

J Williams: Showed intent at times and put over one great first-half cross. Anthony kept him busy at the other end. 6

Styles: Toiled in the first half, but came to the fore strongly in second half. 7

Cole: Put himself about as best he could and his work-rate was decent. Travers denied him early in the second period. 6

Leya-Iseka: Tested Travers with a good first-half chance. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Palmer 68), 6; Marsh (Wolfe 78), 6.

Not used: Walton, Hondermarck, Sraha, Bremang, Thompson.

