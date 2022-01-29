Collins: Poor decision-making for the first goal and was not decisive in his work at times. Did make one good second half save. 5
Vita: Had to do a fair bit of chasing with Stacey and Christie being dangerous down his side. Better in second half. 6
Helik: Made some key clearances. 6
Andersen: Indecisive early on, but got better. 6
Moon: A couple of decent blocks, but outmuscled by Billing for the opener. 6
Wolfe: Handed his first league start - a difficult baptism against one of the best midfielders in the division. 6
Palmer: Found it hard going in tough conditions in a tough season. 5
J Williams: Showed intent at times and put over one great first-half cross. Anthony kept him busy at the other end. 6
Styles: Toiled in the first half, but came to the fore strongly in second half. 7
Cole: Put himself about as best he could and his work-rate was decent. Travers denied him early in the second period. 6
Leya-Iseka: Tested Travers with a good first-half chance. 6
Substitutes: Benson (Palmer 68), 6; Marsh (Wolfe 78), 6.
Not used: Walton, Hondermarck, Sraha, Bremang, Thompson.