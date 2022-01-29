Collins: Poor decision-making for the first goal and was not decisive in his work at times. Did make one good second half save. 5

Vita: Had to do a fair bit of chasing with Stacey and Christie being dangerous down his side. Better in second half. 6

Helik: Made some key clearances. 6

Bournemouth's Philip Billing gets between Barnsley opponents Romal Palmer and Matty Wolfe. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Andersen: Indecisive early on, but got better. 6

Moon: A couple of decent blocks, but outmuscled by Billing for the opener. 6

Wolfe: Handed his first league start - a difficult baptism against one of the best midfielders in the division. 6

Palmer: Found it hard going in tough conditions in a tough season. 5

J Williams: Showed intent at times and put over one great first-half cross. Anthony kept him busy at the other end. 6

Styles: Toiled in the first half, but came to the fore strongly in second half. 7

Cole: Put himself about as best he could and his work-rate was decent. Travers denied him early in the second period. 6

Leya-Iseka: Tested Travers with a good first-half chance. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Palmer 68), 6; Marsh (Wolfe 78), 6.