Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Bristol City at Oakwell

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Tuesday evening's Championship game against Bristol City at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:56 pm

Collins: Protected well by those in front of him. Made one important save to thwart Dasilva in second half. 7

Brittain: Aside from a couple of loose early passes, there was plenty to enthuse about. Confident performance. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Helik: Made the most of poor marking to clinically head in Barnsley's second. Skinned by Semenyo in first half, but a mistake in isolation. Strong. 8

Michal Helik celebrates his second goal for Barnsley against Bristol City at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Andersen: Looked after Martin well. Kept busy when City emptied the tank and threw on forwards. Held reassuringly firm. 8

Vita: One or two hairy moments, but coming along well. Making a contribution. Moved to midfield after Styles came off. 7

Gomes: Went close to a third Barnsley goal and is a player who has got better as the season has progressed. 7

Wolfe: Held the middle ground and get a key touch for the opener. Does the simple stuff and is the sort of unsung team player and you need that. 7

Quina: Wanted to be involved and demanded the ball. Lots of go-forward and has been an important signing. Went close twice in second half. 8

Bassi: Set up both first-half goals from corners and was a real livewire. Some quality work from corners. 7

Styles: Celebrated his Hungary call-up with an energetic performance of intent and authority. Like the Styles of old at times before running out of juice. 7

Morris: Scored the opener and led Bristol City's backline a merry dance in a superb first half. The sight of him coming on with what looks like an injury issue in second half was a worry. 8

Substitutes: Cole (Morris 70). Entered the fray after Morris was substitutes with an issue. 7

Kitching (Styles 72). Came on a left-back after Styles departed, with Vita switching to midfield. One key block.

Oduor (Vita 90).

Not used: Walton, Iseka, Palmer, Halme.

OakwellBristol City