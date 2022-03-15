Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Bristol City at Oakwell

Collins: Protected well by those in front of him. Made one important save to thwart Dasilva in second half. 7

Brittain: Aside from a couple of loose early passes, there was plenty to enthuse about. Confident performance. 7

Helik: Made the most of poor marking to clinically head in Barnsley's second. Skinned by Semenyo in first half, but a mistake in isolation. Strong. 8

Michal Helik celebrates his second goal for Barnsley against Bristol City at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Andersen: Looked after Martin well. Kept busy when City emptied the tank and threw on forwards. Held reassuringly firm. 8

Vita: One or two hairy moments, but coming along well. Making a contribution. Moved to midfield after Styles came off. 7

Gomes: Went close to a third Barnsley goal and is a player who has got better as the season has progressed. 7

Wolfe: Held the middle ground and get a key touch for the opener. Does the simple stuff and is the sort of unsung team player and you need that. 7

Quina: Wanted to be involved and demanded the ball. Lots of go-forward and has been an important signing. Went close twice in second half. 8

Bassi: Set up both first-half goals from corners and was a real livewire. Some quality work from corners. 7

Styles: Celebrated his Hungary call-up with an energetic performance of intent and authority. Like the Styles of old at times before running out of juice. 7

Morris: Scored the opener and led Bristol City's backline a merry dance in a superb first half. The sight of him coming on with what looks like an injury issue in second half was a worry. 8

Substitutes: Cole (Morris 70). Entered the fray after Morris was substitutes with an issue. 7

Kitching (Styles 72). Came on a left-back after Styles departed, with Vita switching to midfield. One key block.

Oduor (Vita 90).